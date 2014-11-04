Coming Soon: A Wes Anderson Theme Park?

Gather up your Khaki Scout day packs, and dust off those red beanies: according to The Telegraph, filmmaker Wes Anderson has announced early plans to possibly build a real-world theme park with longtime collaborator, composer and Devo singer, Mark Mothersbaugh.

The duo, whose past collaborations include Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Life Aquatic, made the announcement via Anderson’s foreword to Mothersbaugh’s new book of visual art, Mark Mothersbaugh: Myopia. “I hope to soon secure the means to commission the construction of an important and sizeable theme park to be conceived and designed entirely by Mark Mothersbaugh,” Anderson states. “For 40 years he has set about creating a body of work which amounts to his own Magic Kingdom, where the visitor is amused and frightened, often simultaneously.”

While Anderson and Mothersbaugh have yet to release official images of their park, we can’t wait to sled down the slopes from The Grand Budapest Hotel, play Whack-a-Mole with the characters from The Fantastic Mr. Fox, or finally take that ride on the Darjeeling Limited.

