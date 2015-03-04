Dubai Is Building the Museum of the Future

Screencaps via

Dubai will soon build the “Museum of the Future,” according to an announcement made today by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The massive, looped structure will function as a design and prototyping facility for trying out new ideas, and will exhibit its own cutting edge technology to show its researchers’ predictions for the future of technology. It’s motto is “See the future, create the future,” which Gulf News says “is designed to reflect a new approach to government innovation.” It will also host classes and hands-on workshops.

“The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it,” explained the Shaikh. “Here in the UAE we think differently. While others try to predict the future, we create it.” The museum, which looks like is expected to be finished in 2017. Check out some of the concept designs in the images and video below.

