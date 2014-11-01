VICE
How-To: Make Hamachi Crudo

A year ago, Top Chef: Chicago vet Andrew D’Ambrosi turned in his Le Cirque uniform to commandeer the kitchen at Bergen Hill, a seafood bar in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Today, this Florida native preps a Bergen Hill mainstay—hamachi crudo with soy ponzu, avocado puree and a medley of watermelon radishes, red onions, scallions and jalapeños.

Click here for the recipe for Andrew’s Hamachi Crudo.

Despite his more casual digs these days, D’Ambrosi’s cooking sleight of hand still includes plenty of fine-dining flourishes. Take note: veggies cut in silly shapes always taste superior.

