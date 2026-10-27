Competitive Pokemon Game Is Shutting Down in 2027

Five years after its original launch, Pokemon Unite is preparing to end service and close up shop on the franchise’s foray into the MOBA genre.

Pokemon Unite Ends Service in March 2027

Pokemon Unite launched back in the summer of 2021 and attempted to bring the Pokemon franchise magic to the MOBA marketplace. Using Pokemon’s evolutions to represent powering up throughout a match was a natural fit and a compelling mechanic, but the playerbase has dropped off over the years and the team is preparing to take the game offline.

Videos by VICE

In an official update from the Pokemon Unite team, it was confirmed that service for Pokémon UNITE will end on Tuesday, March 23, 2027, at 00:00 UTC. This applies to both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile device version.

After service ends on Tuesday, March 23, 2027, players will no longer be able to log in to the game or participate in battles.

“We offer our sincerest gratitude to the many Trainers who have played since service started for the Nintendo Switch version on July 21, 2021. We would like to express our thanks to everyone by holding a special event until service ends. The Pokémon UNITE Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo competitive tournament (an event for Pokémon UNITE only) will also be held as previously announced. We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon UNITE until the final day of service. After service ends, the “Pokémon UNITE Game Content Guidelines for Online Platforms” will no longer be published or maintained, and we will no longer provide support regarding use of Pokémon UNITE video and images.”

Players who are currently UNITE Club members will be able to continue using their membership benefits and services until the end of their current membership period. For more details, please see the relevant section below.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, there will be an update that includes a special event and a “library” feature. During the event, players will be able to obtain various items, including Unite licenses and Holowear that have appeared in the game up till now.

Although it’s sad to see the game go offline, it was exciting to see Pokemon’s take on another entirely different genre. Hopefully this experiment doesn’t make Nintendo and The Pokemon Company hesitant to continue experimenting and trying new things.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Pokemon news and updates.

Pokemon Unite is still available for now on Nintendo Switch and mobile.