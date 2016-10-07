Conan O’Brien Smokes that Good Weed with Wiz Khalifa, Plays ‘Gears of War 4,’ Is Super Baked

Gears of War 4, a game that Noisey’s resident nerds definitely won’t like​, comes out in a few days. As someone who spends all his time playing sports games and giving people wedgies, I don’t understand why this matters. But the game has already given us a cool new Run The Jewels track, so I’m giving it a net positive as a thing that exists.

Last night Conan O’Brien tried the game out on his Clueless Gamer segment. But with all the death and gore and, I don’t know, probably zombies or something, he needed somebody to “help mellow out the vibe a little bit.” Enter Wiz Khalifa, joint in hand: “I can help put some mellow on top of it,” he says. “I’ve got a little bit of chill to give.”

From there, it’s pretty much what you’d imagine: Wiz gets high, Conan smokes too, they’re both super high, Conan continues to act really high, they play the game, Conan I think is legitimately very high, he eats some potato salad, Wiz just chills.

