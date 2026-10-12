ConcernedApe Offers New Details About Haunted Chocolatier

Stardew Valley fans have been patiently waiting for ConcernedApe’s next release and the developer is taking his time to get everything just right for Haunted Chocolatier.

Haunted Chocolatier Is More of an Action RPG Than Stardew Valley

Eric Barone, better known online as ConcernedApe, has been hard at work on his follow up to Stardew Valley for years already. Although the solo developer isn’t ready to confirm exact release plans for the upcoming game, he did chat a bit more about the gameplay in a recent interview with GQ.

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Following up on Stardew Valley is no easy feat and Barone has taken the challenge very seriously. The solo developer has already shared some early details about Haunted Chocolatier is development updates over the last year or so, but many details still remain a mystery.

During the GQ interview, Barone opened up a bit more about how Haunted Chocolatier differs from Stardew Valley by leaning further into the action RPG gameplay loop:

“It is still what I call a town game… But it’s more of an action RPG – the main focus is more about adventuring, finding equipment and getting more powerful. There are monsters, there are boss fights. It’s for the people in Stardew Valley that go into the mines. That’s what I do, honestly.”

It is very likely that Haunted Chocolatier is still a long way from release, so any new piece of information is always very exciting for gamers who are eagerly looking forward to the project. Barone isn’t one to be rushed and he has been clear that he will share more information about the game’s release when he feels it is ready. He doesn’t want to promise a release window too early and then feel rushed or leave fans feeling disappointed if he misses that date.

“In this game, you will play as a chocolatier living in a haunted castle. In order to thrive in your new role, you will have to gather rare ingredients, make delicious chocolates, and sell them in a chocolate shop… I can’t commit to a release date yet. It’s still relatively early in development and I want to be able to work in peace without the pressure of a release date, or even an estimated release date.”

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Haunted Chocolatier news and updates as the game’s development continues.

Haunted Chocolatier is currently in development and does not have an estimated release window.