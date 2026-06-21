Concertgoer Unexpectedly Dies After Falling at Goose Concert in Madison Square Garden

It’s not often a concertgoer dies at a concert, especially from falling. But in an unexpected, tragic turn, one fan took a stumble bad enough that they ended up passing away after the concert.

In a recent TMZ report, a 51-year-old man fell while watching Goose perform at Madison Square Garden. Officers responded to a call that the man was found unconscious and unresponsive at 9:51 pm inside the arena. His wife had been accompanying him at the concert, and there had been no sign or signal of foul play.

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According to officers, the concertgoer fell from an elevated area within MSG and died from the impact. After he was taken to Bellevue Hospital, the man was later pronounced dead. There’s currently no word on how far he fell, but authorities said he was seated in the 300s.

After the tragic accident, Goose expressed their condolences to the man and his family. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show. We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support,” the band wrote.

Man Dies At MSG Concert After Tragic Fall

Tragedy and all, reports suggest that Goose finished out the show before midnight. This marks another instance where a concert got ugly, brutally injuring people in the process. Back in March, British dance artist Max Dean performed a DJ set at a nightclub in Argentina. Then, suddenly, a massive lighting rig collapsed onto the heads of fans watching from the VIP section.

At the time, 15 of the 700 attendees were hurt by the faulty fixture. Two people in particular were reported to have suffered “traumatic brain injuries from the incident. Similar to Goose at Madison Square Garden, Max Dean had no idea what happened. The whole time, his back was to the VIP section, and music was blasting in his headphones. Consequently, he couldn’t hear or see the sudden catastrophe.

Afterwards, Dean expressed his deep concern for those affected by the concert incident. “I’m deeply saddened to learn that some people were injured following the stage collapse at the event in Argentina. I was not made aware of the situation immediately, as it took place behind me. My thoughts are with everyone affected. I sincerely hope those who were hurt make a full and speedy recovery,” Max Dean said at the time. “The safety of fans, crew, and everyone involved is always the top priority, and I am staying closely informed as more details become clear.”