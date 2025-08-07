Meet Britain’s Two Teenage Condom Tasters

You may or may not know the taste of a flavored rubber johnny, and that’s fine either way. No moralizing here. Yet if you’ve ever wondered what the most pleasant option is, two intrepid young British lads have taken it upon themselves to bring you answers—by taste-testing condoms and posting their findings at their TikTok and YouTube channel, @rizz_inspires.

Tom Riseborough and Thomas Agnew recorded the videos two years ago, back when they were at school. Intended as educational videos aiming to demystify the protocols of sex, the videos are now experiencing a resurgence, racking up millions of views.

We checked in with these charming young men to see how life is treating them.

VICE: Where did this idea come from, guys?

Riseborough: I was looking online to buy myself some condoms. I just saw them, and I was like, no one’s done this before. It’s such a unique, original idea. I needed to get someone else because I created this YouTube account, and I didn’t know what to do with it. I messaged Agnew, and I spoke to him in person, but he didn’t need too much convincing. He was actually surprisingly up for it. We both thought it was a unique idea with an educational slant. I think these things aren’t talked about enough, so we just thought we’d go for it.

Agnew: That’s ultimately why I was so up for it. I looked at it the other way. I thought, not a lot of children are interested in sex-education classes. We can make a positive spin by saying, can we spark a conversation? Can we get taboo words out there, teach children—or whoever wants to watch our videos about condoms—about protecting against STDs and STIs, but in a light-hearted way.

Riseborough: When I was like 14, 15, we weren’t even sitting in sexual education because of COVID; we were quite affected by that. We found that conversation hard, so we thought, if we can get it out in an entertaining, more lighthearted way, it’s best for everyone.

I don’t know if I’ve ever heard anyone compare the taste of specific condoms, to be fair.

Riseborough: It’s only a good idea. They are something that is there to be used and to protect people from stuff like STDs and STIs. So we thought, why not put out a taste test video?

Which has been the actual best tasting one, do you reckon?

Riseborough: I’d say it’s a bit of a tussle between Mint Tingle and Banana, but if you’re going pound for pound, I’d say Banana, because you can buy about three Bananas for the price of one Mint Tingle. Both of those were pretty nice. I mean, Mint Tingle maybe edges it slightly, but if you’re looking pound per pound, getting your value’s worth, I’d go Banana.

What was the reaction like in your real lives? Did any of your teachers see your videos?

Agnew: Initially, the teachers were interested in the idea, and they did look at the positive sides: the fact that we were able to confidently talk publicly, and we did assemblies with the school. We did “Welcome to the sixth form” videos, stuff like that. So we worked with the school to make videos and hold assemblies for them. We did an assembly, talking and educating the younger years about asylum seekers.

That’s cool. So actually, this original, sort of slightly silly idea was actually the making of both of you?

Agnew: One hundred percent, yeah. Because without it, we would have never gotten these opportunities with the school, doing assemblies, doing public talks. It’s given me so much confidence in terms of the way I can publicly speak.

Riseborough: Definitely, I think it gives me so much confidence as well. Like, I used to struggle with a bit of anxiety throughout high school, like any boy does, I think, even if we don’t admit it. But doing this channel seriously helped me, because I was seeing people looking at my videos and giving positive feedback—it did make me as a person.

