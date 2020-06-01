Confederate Statues and Other Symbols of Racism All Over the Country Were Destroyed by Protesters This Weekend

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Confederate statues in Birmingham and Richmond. A former slave market in North Carolina. The national headquarters for a Civil War revisionist group.

These were just some of the monuments and buildings symbolizing centuries of systemic racism in America that were hit during the weekend’s protests, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

In Fayetteville, North Carolina, protesters set fire to the Market House, the site where North Carolina delegates ratified the U.S. Constitution in 1789. Both the Market House that currently stands and its predecessor, the State House, which burned down in 1831, hosted slave auctions well into the years of the Civil War.

The Market House in downtown Fayetteville is on fire. Protestors have shattered the windows and are chanting,”Black Lives Matter.” pic.twitter.com/7vUGPrPKnB — Akilah Davis (@AkilahDavisTV) May 30, 2020

Windows were also broken, but the fire was eventually extinguished, according to local reports. Two hundred miles up I-95 North, in Richmond, Virginia, the national headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was also set on fire.

Nope looks to still be on fire pic.twitter.com/Mnkrj1TQrf — Jahd Khalil (@jahdkhalil) May 31, 2020

Protesters in Richmond also tagged a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee, while people in Birmingham, Alabama, succeeded in pulling down a statue of Charles Linn, one of the city’s founders and a captain in the Confederate Navy.

Protesters tearing down a Confederate statue of Charles Linn in Birmingham, Alabama. Linn was a captain in the Confederate Navy. pic.twitter.com/KBZELq61A4 — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) June 1, 2020

In Philadelphia, a statue honoring former police commissioner and Mayor Frank Rizzo has been at the center of controversy for years. Over the weekend it was defaced, and protesters set fire to it and attempted to pull it down. As commissioner Rizzo ordered raids and strip searches of Black Panther Party members, and as mayor he once urged his supporters to “vote white” for a change to the Philadelphia city charter that would allow him to run for a third term.

https://twitter.com/jpegjoshua/status/1266838755924639746?s=20

Though the Rizzo statue didn’t come down yesterday, Philadelphia officials promised it would within the next month. “It’s time,” city council member Helen Gym tweeted. “Almost three years after Charlottesville, the Rizzo statue will come down — and the fight for greater justice must continue.”

Cover: A vandalized statue of the late Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, who also served as the city’s police commissioner, stands behind mounted State Police officers outside the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia, The statue was vandalized during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)