Confused Republican Prude Comes for Beyonce to Defend Trump, Sounds Predictably Stupid

​The American Presidential Election is in fucking shambles. On Friday, an 11 year-old tape of Donald Trump talking to then Access Hollywood’s resident ass-kisser Billy Busy was released where he boasts about wanting to sexually assault Bush’s colleague, Nancy O’Dell, just because he could! Then on Sunday, we watched the fiery carnage that was the town hall style debate. During the debate, where Trump loomed creepily behind Hillary Clinton like a vulture, he waved off his vile words as locker room talk, which is a particularly convenient excuse for affluent (white) men to disregard their bad behaviours. It is right up there with “boys will be boys” in terms of accountability.

A lot of people don’t understand sexual assault or misogyny—but I’ll get to it—since many Republicans and Trump supporters have been on the defense for Trump. They point to Bill Clinton’s rape accusers , which Trump did by using them as props in a Facebook Live before the debate, and say that Trump only spoke those words, he didn’t actually do anything. But one argument in the batch is a head scratcher: On CNN, one of Trump’s supporters, former New York Lieutenant Governor Betsy McCaughey decided to come for Hillary Clinton’s friendship (admiration? love?) with Beyonce and to say Clinton, too, supports lewd and bawdy language so obviously she should not be upset by what Trump said.



Watch the clip below of Betsy With The Good Hair:





In the clip, McCaughey starts her argument with her abhorrence of lewd language and that she doesn’t “listen to rap music,” which is not a shocker confession, Betsy. McCaughey expands her point by saying that because Beyonce is Clinton’s favourite performer (???) and Beyonce sang the lyrics “when he fuck me good, I take his ass to Red Lobster” on the stunning “Formation”—which McCaughey repeated not once but gloriously twice in this short clip—that Clinton can’t be upset.

First of all: how dare you? These lyrics are precious and iconic and they signal that, yes, when you have consensual intercourse with someone that maybe a meal at Red Lobster afterwards is necessary. And that’s all the man in that scenario deserves. Second: Beyonce is a global treasure and shaking the Beyhive is not recommended but you’re going to do you anyway. Beyonce’s lyrics are not suggestive of assault or ownership or property of bodies. On “Formation” we see a black woman’s perspective when it comes to fucking or dinner’s out, among the other myriad of thematic issues broached on the song. McCaughey is confused: there is a remarkable and profound difference between Clinton’s legitimate horror at Trump’s gross declarations of wanting to sexually assault someone. These are not lyrics that continue to perpetuate a toxic belief that women are property and reduced to nothing.



Betsy, calm down and remain forever silent.



Sarah is tired of the election and she isn’t even American. Follow her on Twitter.