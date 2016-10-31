Congrats On Your Facebook Update But Dan Melchior Is Set to Release Album Number 40

​​Dan Melchior​ often gets labeled as an unheralded genius and ​​​artistic innovator with a prodigious creative output. While this may be true, the guy just likes writing and recording interesting songs that don’t sound like other interesting songs he’s written and recorded.

Born in Shepparton, England in 1972, Dan has long experimented with music from his early days with ​ the UK garage scene to his “bands” Das Menace and the Broke Revue putting their own spins on vintage R&B, blues, and psych pop. More recently Dan’s been releasing more solo records that still push his own creativity to new levels.

The guy has an ear for the good stuff and has released 40 records on pretty much every reputable independent record label under the sun.

His latest, Born Under a Grey Sign, on Monofonus Press​, sees more experimental ​​songwriting that is as unique as it is quality. As the label explains, “When this record showed up unsolicited let’s just say it was a no brainer. Born Under a Grey Sign shows Dan confident enough to do whatever he damn well pleases. He’ll go from singing a Sea Shanty directly into drum machine chaos, all the while keeping things rooted somehow in his brand of folk/rock/garage whatever.”

​​​Take a listen to “Krokodile Girl” the first track lifted from the album below.​



