Congratulations to Everyone Who Bet the Over on Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl 50 National Anthem

Lady Gaga probably bet the over. Bovada set the over/under for Lady Gaga’s performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 at two minutes and 20 seconds because there is nothing you can’t bet on in the Super Bowl. Decked out in a glittering red suit, Gaga sang the shit out of the anthem and she just clocked over. To my untrained and unofficial eye, she sang it in two minutes and twenty one seconds, finishing in a strong flourish as she doubled up on the final words—”home of the brave.” That count is from when she first started singing, to when she stopped. If you want to count the piano playing, it’s longer.

According to Oddshark, the average length of the national anthem is one minute and 57 seconds. At last year’s Super Bowl, Idina Menzel sang it in two minutes and four seconds (also going over that year’s over/under of two minutes and one second) and the year before that Renee Fleming sang it under two minutes. After lowering it for Menzel, oddsmakers jacked the length up again for Lady Gaga and they were juuuuust off.

