Congress has received a “brief letter” on the Mueller report’s findings

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has delivered his summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Congress.

Mueller delivered the full report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election to the attorney general’s office on Friday. It was reviewed by the attorney general and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to decide which parts of it should be made available to Congress, and which should not. In a letter to Congress Friday afternoon, Barr signaled he would deliver the report’s “principal conclusions” this weekend.



A “very brief letter” was delivered to Congress Sunday afternoon, according to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee. But Congressional leaders from both parties are demanding the full report, as well as the underlying documents used to inform it.

Read the letter below:

On Saturday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members of her caucus in a conference call that she would decline a confidential briefing for the “Gang of Eight,” Congressional leaders from both parties who are briefed on intelligence matters by the White House.

Rather, Pelosi said, the report should be made public. “The American people deserve the truth. AG Barr must #ReleaseTheReport & allow the facts to be known!” she said on Twitter.

Cover image: Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks after attending church on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)