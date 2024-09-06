Connor McGregor Is Running for President of Ireland, Unfortunately

Another day, another egotistical meathead who thinks he has what it takes to run a country. Retired MMA star Connor McGregor was poised to make a UFC comeback but has canceled those plans to instead run for president of Ireland in 2025.

The 36-year-old McGregor announced on social media his plans to run for president after expressing his discontent with Ireland’s current political establishment. He called himself the “only logical choice” to lead the nation. If the only logical choice to lead your nation is a guy who made a living on getting punched in the head, your nation is in bad shape. Though, it doesn’t seem like Ireland has reached that point of desperation quite yet or even anywhere near it.

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

McGregor promised he would use his presidential powers to dissolve Ireland’s legislator, called the Dáil. “I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man,” he said.

It doesn’t seem like McGregor has a history of working in government or public service. From my research, it appears his qualifications include punching people, getting punched, and co-starring in the remake of Road House. I’m sure he got “all of the answers” from his time on set with Jake Gyllenhaal.

McGregor had been scheduled to make his return to the octagon with a fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The comeback was derailed by a toe injury he sustained during training. UFC President Dana White previously said McGregor will not be competing at any point in 2024, though he may compete in 2025. But that might conflict with his presidential run unless he finds a way to combine the two, perhaps by physically accosting his political opponents.

McGregor has hinted at such aspirations in the past, though as a general rule, voters should be wary of any candidate who views being the leader of a nation as a fallback plan for when they can’t find work beating people up.