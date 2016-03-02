Conor McGregor Crashes Fan’s Apartment When he Sees Cardboard Cutout of Himself on Balcony

It appears that Conor McGregor has granted TMZ a bit of access in the lead up to his fight against Nate Diaz this weekend at UFC 196, and it yielded a pretty cool moment. As McGregor drives his Rolls-Royce around Los Angeles, he notices a cardboard cutout of himself and an Irish flag on some guy’s balcony and engages him in some pleasant, if unavoidably kind of shout-y, conversation while slowing at an intersection.

The guy shouts out to McGregor on the street “Conor you’re the man!” and then McGregor shouts back that he’s going to come back to see him the next day, to which the guy responds “you are the fuckin’ man!” McGregor kept his promise and showed up the next day, and what followed was actually a very sweet moment between a dude who beats the shit out of other dudes for a living and a dude who loves that particular dude who beats the shit out of other dudes for a living.

Videos by VICE

The guy is clearly a huge fan—if the life-size cutout on his balcony didn’t already tip you off—and he’s got McGregor’s sneakers, a wardrobe picked out for the fight, and had a bunch of McGregor hats and shirts that the fighter happily signed. He even got choked up talking about the whole meeting. McGregor is flashy and outrageous to be sure, but he also seems to be pretty real—at least as real as anyone can be in a TMZ video—which is always cool to see.

[TMZ]