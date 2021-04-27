Drug Dealer Jailed After Telling Customers He Was Conor McGregor

A British drug dealer who impersonated MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been jailed for two years and nine months.
Mark Nye, from Stanwell in Surrey, south-east England, was stopped by officers in February and detained after trying to discard drugs and two mobile phones.
When stopped, the 34-year-old told police his name was “Conor”. He was also found to have several business cards with the words “McGregor Enterprise – The Pocket Rocket” on the front and “Best drops in Surrey” on the back.
Nye was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court this month after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.
“A search of the address Mark was staying at revealed a large amount of boric acid, a cutting agent which is used by dealers to cut drugs,” Surrey Police said in a statement.
“Officers also found a large cleaver readily accessible by his bed.”