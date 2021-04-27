Drug Dealer Jailed After Telling Customers He Was Conor McGregor

A British drug dealer who impersonated MMA fighter Conor McGregor has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Mark Nye, from Stanwell in Surrey, south-east England, was stopped by officers in February and detained after trying to discard drugs and two mobile phones.

When stopped, the 34-year-old told police his name was “Conor”. He was also found to have several business cards with the words “McGregor Enterprise – The Pocket Rocket” on the front and “Best drops in Surrey” on the back.

Photo: Surrey Police

Nye was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court this month after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

“A search of the address Mark was staying at revealed a large amount of boric acid, a cutting agent which is used by dealers to cut drugs,” Surrey Police said in a statement.

“Officers also found a large cleaver readily accessible by his bed.”