Conor McGregor Will Fight Eddie Alvarez for Lightweight Title in NYC

No UFC fighter has ever been the champion of two divisions, but Conor McGregor will get a shot at his second belt when he takes on Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on November 12.



The fight, announced yesterday, comes as a relief to both the promotion and fans, who were desperate for a blockbuster bout to headline the UFC’s first visit to New York City since professional MMA was legalized in the state earlier this year.



Videos by VICE

Alvarez is on a 3-fight win streak, but his first title defense will be none other than the division hopping Irishman.

McGregor, after magically knocking out Jose Aldo and becoming the featherweight champion in December of last year, fought Nate Diaz at catchweight twice, and has yet to defend his featherweight championship.

Regardless of whether or not Conor may “deserve” such a historical and divisionally important fight, the first UFC in New York City will most definitely be as exciting as we had all hoped—giving the sport in general the best shot at establishing itself in the Big Apple.



Make sure to watch the press conference later today at 6 pm EST.