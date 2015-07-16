Conor McGregor’s UFC Interim Title Fight in Photos

Conor McGregor took the UFC interim featherweight title last Saturday night by beating Chad Mendes in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old Dubliner floored his opponent in the dying seconds of round two, rallying after a difficult few minutes spent on the ground with Mendes, who has built his reputation as a formidable wrestler.

McGregor is a divisive figure both in and out of his sport: his fans adore him for the same bombast and self-confidence that his detractors loathe. Some feel he has been handed a title shot far too early, yet his presence has brought new visibility to the UFC, a sport that thrives off pay-per-view TV subscriptions.

His next fight is set to be against featherweight champ Jose Aldo, who was forced to withdraw from this contest after breaking a rib in training. As such, we’re going to hear a lot more about – and even more from – Conor McGregor.

