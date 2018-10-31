Listen to Conor Oberst’s New Single with Phoebe Bridgers, “LAX”

Here’s a nice thing you might already know: rising Californian indie-folk singer Phoebe Bridgers and chanteur to your perpetual heartbreak Conor Oberst are friends. Oberst loved Bridgers’s music as soon as he heard her 2015 debut EP Killer, brought her out on tour with the Mystic Valley Band last year, and then appeared on Bridgers’s “Would You Rather,” a typically delicate cut from her debut album, Stranger In The Alps. This morning, Bridgers appears on one of Oberst’s songs. It’s a piano ballad called “LAX,” produced by Simone Felice, and like much of Oberst’s stuff, it balances gentle melodies with the natural anxiety that clings to the guy’s lungs. It’s part of Amazon Music’s Produced By series—new music from The Felice Brothers, Bridgers, and Wesley Schultz of the Lumineers will come later this week. It’s therefore an Amazon exclusive, so you can hear it in full if you’re set up with that.

