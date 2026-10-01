Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant, Founder of Venom and Godfather of Black Metal, Dead at 63

The legendary Conrad “Cronos” Lant, co-founder of the British metal band Venom and the godfather of black metal, has died. He was 63. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Cronos’ death was announced in a memorial shared on Venom’s official social media pages. “It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we share the news that Conrad ‘Cronos’ Lant has passed away,” the band said. For more than four decades, Conrad’s voice, bass and vision were at the heart of Venom.”

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“From the first dark rumblings of Welcome to Hell, through Black Metal, At War With Satan, Possessed and beyond, he created something that changed heavy music forever,” the message continued. “Venom never followed the rules. They forged their own path. And Conrad was there at the centre of it all — uncompromising, fearless and unmistakable.”

Conrad “Cronos” Lant helped found Venom in 1978

The band’s message went on to say, “The Legions have always been an important part of VENOM. To everyone who stood with the band through the years, bought the records, came to the shows, wore the shirts, shared the music and kept the flame burning — Cronos was always grateful for your loyalty and support.”

The band also shared a message from Cronos’ son, Nathan. “I want to thank all of the Legions for all of the support you have given my dad over the years,” Nathan began. “I know he really appreciated you all. He has laid down his soul, and his music will live on. The legend of Cronos will never die.”

The remaining members of Venom then added, “His music will never die. His voice will never fade. And the legacy of VENOM will live on through the music he created and through the Legions around the world who continue to carry that flame.”

Venom’s 1982 album ‘Black Metal’ laid the groundwork for the entire black metal genre

“Thank you, Conrad; Thank you, Cronos. Thank you for the music; Thank you for the memories,” they continued. “Our deepest love and condolences go to Nathan & Hel, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The band finally concluded their message: “REST IN PEACE, CONRAD. THE LEGEND LIVES ON.”

Born in Kensington, London, England, in 1963, Conrad “Cronos” Lant helped co-found Venom in 1978. The band became one of the most prolific in extreme metal. Their 1982 album, Black Metal, essentially kickstarted the entire black metal genre. Over the years, the band has released 16 studio albums, most recently Into Oblivion, released in May 2026.

Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images