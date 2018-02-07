Consent for Dummies with Drag Queens Trixie and Katya

Tonight on THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW, the drag icons discuss sexual health, staying protected, and giving you the sexual education crash course you probably didn’t get in school.



Despite the obvious need for protection during casual intercourse, an essential part of having a healthy sex life is respecting what the other party is (and, more importantly, isn’t) ready or willing to do. Mutual respect in consensual sexual activity is the bare minimum requirement for “doing it,” and also a bare minimum requirement for being a decent human being. Why, then, do people screw up consensually screwing around so much?

Videos by VICE

Despite it being the year 2018, many people still don’t understand what consent is. Luckily for the ignorant, confused, and ill-informed, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova are working to simplify this concept with an explainer called “Consensual Healing.”

In this segment, Trixie and Katya act out some scenarios to explain what is and isn’t consent, as well as some decent and indecent ways to proposition someone for a potential sexual or romantic encounter. Whether that be a curious carnival conversation or a run-in at the office, you should always be aware of your boundaries. And, no, just because she’s fifteen Appletinis deep doesn’t mean she wants you, Brenda.

Tune in to an educational new episode of THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW. Tonight at 10:30 PM on VICELAND.