Conservatives Are Freaking Out About Bill Nye’s ‘Sick Ice Cream Orgy’

Bill Nye has all the answers: How to make a papier-mâché volcano? Done. What are the effects of global warming? Nye’s your guy. Gay conversion therapy? He’s all up in that, too. And conservatives are pissed.

The Science Guy has become a de facto champion of inclusion of science in government, environmental concerns and, well, life. Because, bafflingly, that’s what we need in 2017. And in his new show, Bill Nye Saves the World, the always nattily dressed host tackles everything from The Upside Down to gender fluidity.

But in this particularly delightful segment, The Science Guy chimes in on conversion therapy in his own charming way. With ice cream.

Different flavors of ice cream bemoan Vanilla’s need to make all flavors like him. That is, until they seduce him into an orgiastic sundae of tolerance and self-expression. It’s cute, fun and relevant—but, as conservative bloggers have been bemoaning, lacking in actual science.

The piece—along with other segments promoting LGBT rights—has led conservative publications to call Bill everything from “The Afraid-of-Science Guy” to a “science manipulator for pushing his “sick ice cream orgy cartoon to kids.”

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief, and vanguard of the impending Dark Age, Ben Shapiro was happy to provide an alt-perspective: “…Science is now what the left calls anything they agree with,” Shapiro said. “Just on a scientific basis, ice cream does not have genitalia.” That last part, to be fair, is undeniably true. Thank god.

But perhaps more disturbing than a lack of science is the fact that we still need a video describing how people should be free to make their own choices.



Bill Nye’s attempt at saving the world seems to be doing his own form of conversion therapy, but ultimately, the people who see his show are not necessarily going to hear it. Everyone is going to continuing believing what they want. That’s ‘merica. And in ‘merica you’re going to be faced with plenty of things you don’t like.

But what you should never have to deal with is anyone telling you what kind of ice cream you should eat. Metaphorical or otherwise.