Consumption Report: A Week of Weed With Rachel Wolfson

In this first installation of VICE Canada and MERRY JANE’s “Consumption Report” via Sticky , we spend a weed week-in-the-life of a notable cannabis personality. This diary of dank nug will track each subject’s entire cannabis consumption experiences over the course of a full work week.



Originally from Las Vegas, Rachel “Wolfie” Wolfson moved to Los Angeles to work in the entertainment industry and to smoke weed legally. She is a comedian, writer and producer. When she’s not performing on stages all over the world, you can find her smoking weed on the YouTube channel The Budd.

MONDAY

9:30 AM

Woke up at to get to the gym at 10, and I took a hit of stickevape to get my day going and because it helps me focus when I workout. When I smoke joints or blunts before I workout, my sweat smells like a dispensary.

11:27 AM

About to walk to go get some coffee at this coffee shop near my place called Solar De Cahuenga. I like getting coffee here because sometimes I’ll write and smoke joints outside on the patio and they never give me a problem. I order a iced vanilla latte with half almond and half coconut milk, but first a post-workout blunt. I am loving these Hollywoods that contain 1.2 grams of Hollywood OG flower and 0.3 Cake Badder wax—although they’re non-compliant, the pre-rolled blunts are filled with flower and wax and have the perfect amount of tobacco.

2:40 PM

I smoke another blunt while I go on live on Instagram in my apartment and stream with my followers. I’ll update them on my weekly schedule, what shows I have coming up, and promote The Budd YouTube channel. I like to show myself consuming weed every time I go live on Instagram because I think it helps normalize the plant to my audience. And I have to go on my friend and comedian Sam Tripolis’ Tin Foil Hat podcast to talk conspiracy theories, so of course I want to get high before.

5:45 PM

The podcast was really fun. It was cool to get high and talk conspiracy theories with a comedian I really look up to. I think smoking the blunt helped me open my mind and be more involved in the conversation. A little while after, I smoked a blunt with my girl Sam Grody in the parking lot before we went to The Comedy Store for “potluck,” which is where comedians line up for the weekly open mic to try their best material in hopes of being seen by the booker. I didn’t get up, but my girl Sam did a set during “Kill Tony,” which is where comedians place their name in a bucket to be chosen by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who then invites you to try your best one-minute bit on stage. Sam was amazing. I have to think the blunt we smoked before her set had something to do with that.

8:00 PM

Smoked a joint outside the Laugh Factory, about a two-minute drive from The Comedy Store, with a couple of comics after the show. I always love smoking weed with comics because everyone laughs and cracks jokes. I came to support Vanessa Johnston, Audrey Stewart, Mona Mira, and Darius Culpepper who were on the lineup. They all crushed. Overall it was a dope day, I got to support my friends (especially those on the rise), and I felt good going to sleep that night.

TUESDAY

10:20 AM

Wake ‘n bake. I rolled up a joint of Limoncello 10 to get my day started. It’s a hybrid strain, so hopefully it won’t make me sleepy. I made two memes and wrote some jokes to try out at mics later.

2:00 PM

I guested on my friend Ari Mannis’ unlicensed therapy podcast that he records out of his garage. We smoked a joint during the episode. It’s not a weed podcast, but I asked him if we could smoke on this episode and he was down. The podcast focuses on a problem each guest has and Ari (not a therapist) offers advice.

7:16 PM

Layne and Jonathan, my friends who run @toptree, picked me up and they brought Hollywoods. I smoked before the car ride, then I hopped in their whip and we started driving towards Vegas to attend MJ Biz Con, where cannabis professionals from all over the world gather to network and smoke weed. Layne and Jonathan are brothers who run large cannabis Instagram accounts and do sales and advertising in the industry. I’ve known them since I started my Instagram account, and we’ve become good friends since working together.

7:46 PM

Smoked a joint of Purple Punch flower from Jungle Boys in the car. I’m riding in the back seat and there isn’t that much traffic, so we should hit Vegas in a few hours—just in time for blunts and a late night snack because I’ve had the munchies this entire car ride.

10:00 PM

Smoked a blunt as we stopped in Barstow to get gas and pick up snacks (again, I have the munchies). We’re about halfway to Vegas at this point. I got beef jerky, trail mix, and some Swisher blunt wraps.

WEDNESDAY

12:00 AM

Smoked our first blunt in Vegas—another we brought, filled with Hollywood OG and Cake Badder. This one is in a Honey Berry wrap (my favorite). We just got up to our room in the Palms Place Casino, and the view is amazing. We ended up getting food at a diner called The Lucky Penny in the Palms Casino. I ordered a cheeseburger and a beer—solid first meal in Vegas.

2:39 AM

Smoked a bedtime blunt in the hotel we’re staying at. It overlooks the Strip, and I’m feeling pretty high right now. I just figured out how to connect the Netflix so I can fall asleep to Sabrina and the omnipresent neon lights just outside my window.

10:00 AM

I did a wake and bake with a blunt, and now I’m waiting for my college best friend Angie to arrive. I invited her to meet me in Las Vegas, and we haven’t seen each other in five years, since we both graduated and moved out of Florida. We originally met through my college weed dealer, Jimmy, who was her boyfriend at the time, and we became basically inseparable. Her cousin Alex works in sales for a grow called Matrix, and we are about to go link up with her.

12:00 PM

Angie and I met up with Alex, and we smoked a blunt rolled with a Honey Berry Backwoods wrap, as well as two joints filled with Sour Diesel flower from Matrix which tasted delicious, just like Sour D should taste. We stopped to get a green juice from a place called Greens and Proteins, and there we saw a bunch of people from the cannabis industry (who were all wearing weed leaf shirts) and cops all dining together over kale smoothies. It was a beautiful site. After lunch, we smoked another joint and wandered into Retro Vegas—a vintage store near downtown. They had a very impressive assortment of old casino ashtrays. I settled for one from the 4 Queens Casino because it reminds me of my grandpa.

4:20 PM

I smoked another joint of Sour Diesel before heading to the Altitude Products investor event hosted by Krista Whitley, the founder. I met Krista years ago on social media and immediately became a fan of hers. She is killing it in the cannabis industry in Las Vegas as a cannabis entrepreneur. I ended up walking home with bag loads of CBD products that I can’t wait to try.

7:00 PM

I met up with my weed family Olivia (@thelivalexander @kushqueenco @kushqueenshop), Michael, and Morgan (@thiscannabislife) to smoke a blunt before going to dinner at Carbone.

8:30 PM

Took a hit of my stickevape while waiting for food to come in the booth. I thought someone might notice the smoke, but they didn’t. I ordered the Veal Parmesan and the Spicy Rigatoni and they were both excellent.

9:00 PM

Headed up to the Palms penthouse room to attend the Edibles List Magazine VIP party. The private security let us in immediately because I gave him a handful of nugs earlier to make sure he’d hook it up later. Then we immediately walked to the balcony where there was a jacuzzi overlooking the Las Vegas strip, and ~30 people smoking weed. It was the most amazing balcony filled with weed smokers I’ve ever seen. I smoked a few blunts with @blunts and @theflowerdaddy before heading back in to find a drink.

2:00 AM (technically Thursday…)

Blunts back in the @toptree penthouse at the Palms Place with Angie, Alex, and a few other people. We ended up hanging in a hot tub overlooking Las Vegas. It was a great day first day in Vegas. I got to connect with and support people I love in the industry, I got high, and walked home with a bunch of goodies to give to people.

THURSDAY

10:30 AM

Smoked a blunt in the Palms penthouse with the @toptree brothers and Ang while sipping morning coffee and going over our plans for the day. We decided to start by walking the floor of MJ Biz Con where there would be many vendors and industry peers to meet.

12:05 PM

Smoked a blunt before walking in to MJ Biz Con. I’m excited to see how the conference has grown from last year. I look forward to connecting with vendors and people in the community from all over the country.

2:00 PM

While walking the floor of MJ Biz Con, I connected with Hemper, a premium weekly cannabis subscription box, and Vangst, a company that helps people find jobs in the cannabis industry. After, Layne and I decided to head outside and smoke blunts, where we ran into Adam ILL (@gethigheverwhere) and Dr. Dina (@drdina420).

7:00 PM

Smoked a blunt with @toptree and Angie before dinner at Koi, where they served us the most delicious lychee martinis I’ve had in my entire life. I really think you can cross alcohol, cannabis, and food if done the correct way. We ordered a bunch of sushi and hand rolls to share.

9:00 PM

I arrive at the High Times party, which is at the Brooklyn Bowl in downtown Las Vegas. Security was super strict, but we showed up, cut the line, and snuck weed in—because hello, it’s a weed party! Then, we walked upstairs and immediately stepped onto the patio where @toptree, Ang, and I ran into my girl @Queencynnn and @minitrumpjr and smoked a blunt with them before 2Chainz performed. I met Cyn via Instagram, and now we always run into each other at industry events.

10:00 PM

Me, Elise McRoberts (@elisemcroberts)—a cannabis advocate and consultant—and Angie sneak a blunt while 2Chainz is on stage, but we have to put it out mid-sesh because security is not with it (whoops). I also ran into two of my favorite cannabis icons Danny Danko and (again) Dr. Dina. I really admire both of them and consider them to be both mentors of mine. It’s so cool to be able to hang with them and smoke.

11:00 PM

Smoked a blunt outside the Cannabition Museum, which is an immersive cannabis experience. I really loved the museum. It was colorful, immersive, and educational. The only drawback was that you aren’t able to consume inside. This is a problem with Las Vegas, in general. It would be really cool to see the laws change in the future, allowing cannabis consumption in safe places like this.

FRIDAY

10:00 AM

Smoked a joint before heading back into MJ Biz Con for a meeting with Ed Bernstein, a renowned Las Vegas lawyer and owner of the Las Vegas Releaf dispensary. He wants to meet with me and his investors to chat about working together in the future. It’s crazy to me that this convention is three days long, but I also understand the necessity of it. Any longer would be insanity, though.

2:00 PM

Smoked blunts outside of MJ BIz, where I ran into comedian Ngaio Bealum, who was recently on Netflix’s Cooking on High. We chatted for a bit about comedy and cannabis. I’ve always admired him and looked up to him. Plus, I think he’s hilarious.

6:00 PM

Smoked a blunt before dinner with my family, who live in Las Vegas (702 till I die!). I met them at Flemming’s, where I ordered a steak. I was very high, but cannabis is no longer an issue at dinner conversations. Now, my parents and I discuss accomplishments in my career and I don’t have to be afraid about hiding my consumption. In fact, I recently hit a vape pen in front of my parents at breakfast a few month ago.

11:00 PM

I was able to get some stage time in by contacting the booker at the LA Comedy Club in the Stratosphere Hotel. I smoked a blunt with Angie and Alex before I got up on stage. Angie has never seen me do standup before, and when we used to live in Florida together we would always go down to the Palm Beach Improv. I felt getting high before the show was the appropriate move. I was nervous to perform in front of my best friend, but I knew she would be the best support system.

Honestly it was one of the best weeks I’ve had in weed in a really long time. I got to hang with my best friends, family, and connect with all sorts of people within the cannabis industry. It’s really cool to see how far the cannabis community has come, and to be able to support it in my hometown is such a treat.

I will try to come back to MJ BizCon every year just to show love and make new memories. I loved seeing people from all aspects of my life come together because of weed. If someone told me 10 year ago that this would be my life now, I’d be like… “Yeah, I believe that shit, weed is going to get us there.”

Editor’s note: This post was updated to clarify that the author was not driving.