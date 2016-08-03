Contestant Gets Shot in Throat with Flaming Arrow in ‘America’s Got Talent’ Mishap (He’s Fine!)

Ryan Stock and AmberLynn Walker are a stunt/daredevil act out of Las Vegas. They do Coney Island-style freak-show things like sword swallowing and other vaudeville classics with what appears to be a modern spin. Take this stunt, where Walker uses a crossbow to shoot a flaming arrow at a target affixed to a tube that Stock swallowed. The way the trick is supposed to work is that the arrow goes through the target and into the tube down his throat. The crossbow has a laser sight and everything. But! That is not how it worked out last night on America’s Got Talent. What actually did happen was that Stock took a flaming arrow to the throat.

He was OK, and the arrow did not actually puncture his skin or burn him, but he also had a fucking tube down his throat when this all happened and somehow kept it together enough not to damage any internal organs before gathering himself and safely removing the tube. Walker was visibly shaken, as were the judges, who looked on in frozen terror.

Videos by VICE

I’m not sure Simon Cowell has ever been left speechless, but that is the power of a flaming arrow to the neck.

After the performance, Stock appeared perfectly fine speaking to an NBC correspondent. He said it was an equipment malfunction related to a broken notch and a slipped string on the crossbow. So don’t feel bad about chuckling about the kitschy music kicking back in as he makes sure he hasn’t been impaled or set ablaze.

The lesson here, as always, is never watch reality TV unless or until something shocking happens that you can find on the internet the next day.

h/t The Verge

[NBC]