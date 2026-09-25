Control Resonant – How to Beat The Artist

Control Resonant’s prologue concludes with a challenging boss fight that will put Dylan’s skills to the test in a multi-phase battle.

Tips and Tricks to Defeat The Artist

After battling through the streets of New York City and acquiring Dylan’s first handful of combat and traversal skills and abilities, players will be ready to stand agains the first of the game’s Resonants at the conclusion of the prologue.

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Although The Artist is a prologue boss fight, it is actually quite challenging and players will need to approach it with a sound strategy in mind if they want to make it through the fight without tweaking any Assist Mode settings.

In order to deal damage to The Artist, players need to get up close and personal to swing their melee weapon at the big creepy partial head. When the artist summons stones to throw at Dylan players have two options: First, they can float above the stones and continue attacking the top of the forehead. Second, they can pause their attack and back up to dodge the stones.

Once The Artist Summons its close range attack weapons, players need to quickly dodge out of the hit box and wait for the two or three swing combo to conclude before rushing back in to deal more damage.

The Artist will also be sliding across the battle zone to attempt to create distance. If it manages to get far enough away, the boss will pick up projectiles to throw at Dylan. Players need to dodge these signs, cars, and other objects while closing the gap and getting close enough to deal melee damage again.

Once The Artist has taken enough damage, it will begin to fly up into the air. At this point, it’s very important to find one of the pieces of pavement that are being pulled up in the air and catch a ride up. If Dylan can get close enough to The Artist to deal damage, then the mid-air attack phase is cancelled out and never happens.

After that, The Artist crashes back to the ground and Dylan can resume the same attack, dodge, and close the gap strategy again. Each time The Artist’s health is dropped below a certain milestone marked on the health meter, there will be some health that Dylan can pick up.

One The Artist has taken enough damage to fill its falter bar, Dylan will be able to deal the final blow in a cinematic moment.

That should be everything players need to know to survive this first boss fight. The game has an interesting difficulty curve and the first few hours are some of the most challenging, as Dylan is still saving up to gain new abilities and perks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Control Resonant news and updates.

Control Resonant is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.