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Control Resonant Release Date and Early Access Times Explained

Control Resonant early access starts September 22 for PS5 Digital Deluxe owners. See when the game launches worldwide on PS5, Xbox and PC.

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Control Resonant launches on September 24, but PS5 players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can start playing 48 hours early. Here is when early access begins today, when the game launches worldwide, and whether the New Zealand trick will let you play sooner.

When Does Control Resonant Early Access Start?

Control Resonant Dylan and Jesse
Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Control Resonant early access starts today Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. Early access is available to players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5. That gives you two days with the game before its full launch.

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If you bought the Standard Edition or plan to play on Xbox Series X|S or PC, you may need to wait until September 24. At the time of writing both Xbox and Steam don’t list 48 hour early access under their deluxe editions.

Here are the Control Resonant early access start times in each major region:

RegionLocal dateEarly access time
United States (PT)September 227:00 AM
United States / Canada (ET)September 2210:00 AM
BrazilSeptember 2211:00 AM
United KingdomSeptember 223:00 PM
GermanySeptember 224:00 PM
FinlandSeptember 225:00 PM
United Arab EmiratesSeptember 226:00 PM
China / SingaporeSeptember 2210:00 PM
Japan / South KoreaSeptember 2211:00 PM
Australia (Sydney)September 2312:00 AM
New Zealand (Auckland)September 232:00 AM

Control Resonant Release Date and Launch Times

Control Resonant Wallpaper 4k
Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

The global Control Resonant release date isThursday, September 24, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. That is when the Standard Edition unlocks on all platforms, including: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Remedy’s global launch map also confirms that everyone gets access at the same moment regardless of their time zone. As a result, the local date will already be September 25 in some regions such as Australia and New Zealand.

Control Resonant Global Launch Times Map
Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Here is the full launch schedule shown on Remedy’s map:

CityLocal dateLaunch time
Los AngelesSeptember 247:00 AM PDT
Mexico CitySeptember 248:00 AM CST
New York / TorontoSeptember 2410:00 AM EDT
São PauloSeptember 2411:00 AM BRT
LondonSeptember 243:00 PM BST
Berlin / JohannesburgSeptember 244:00 PM CEST / SAST
HelsinkiSeptember 245:00 PM EEST
DubaiSeptember 246:00 PM GST
Beijing / SingaporeSeptember 2410:00 PM CST / SGT
Tokyo / SeoulSeptember 2411:00 PM JST / KST
SydneySeptember 2512:00 AM AEST
AucklandSeptember 252:00 AM NZST

How to Get Control Resonant Early Access

Control Resonant Digital Deluxe Edition
Screenshot: PlayStation Store

To play Control Resonant early access on September 22, you need the PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs $69.99 on the US PlayStation Store. The $59.99 Standard Edition does not include early access.

Along with the 48-hour head start, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes additional unlockable. Here is everything included:

Control Resonant Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition Rewards

Pre-Order Rewards

  • Hiss Corruption Outfit
  • Occult Outfit
  • Pickpocket’s Tool Artifact

CONTROL Resonant Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Main Game
  • Digital Artbook
  • Original Soundtrack
  • Untapped Artifact (Wallet)
  • Starter Resource Bundle
  • AWE Mission Outfit

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Control Resonant?

No, changing your console’s region to New Zealand will not unlock Control Resonant sooner. The game has a simultaneous worldwide launch. Players in Auckland get early access at 2:00 AM NZST on September 23 and the full game at 2:00 AM NZST on September 25.

This is the same moment it unlocks at 7:00 AM PT on September 22 and September 24. So, if you want to play before the full release, the PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition is currently the only way to do it. All that said, we can’t recommend Remedy’s latest title enough. In our Control Resonant review, I break down why it’s a mind-bending masterpiece with some of the best level-design of 2026.

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