Control Resonant Release Date and Early Access Times Explained

Control Resonant launches on September 24, but PS5 players who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can start playing 48 hours early. Here is when early access begins today, when the game launches worldwide, and whether the New Zealand trick will let you play sooner.

When Does Control Resonant Early Access Start?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Control Resonant early access starts today Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. Early access is available to players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition on PS5. That gives you two days with the game before its full launch.

Videos by VICE

If you bought the Standard Edition or plan to play on Xbox Series X|S or PC, you may need to wait until September 24. At the time of writing both Xbox and Steam don’t list 48 hour early access under their deluxe editions.

Here are the Control Resonant early access start times in each major region:

Region Local date Early access time United States (PT) September 22 7:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) September 22 10:00 AM Brazil September 22 11:00 AM United Kingdom September 22 3:00 PM Germany September 22 4:00 PM Finland September 22 5:00 PM United Arab Emirates September 22 6:00 PM China / Singapore September 22 10:00 PM Japan / South Korea September 22 11:00 PM Australia (Sydney) September 23 12:00 AM New Zealand (Auckland) September 23 2:00 AM

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

The global Control Resonant release date isThursday, September 24, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET. That is when the Standard Edition unlocks on all platforms, including: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Remedy’s global launch map also confirms that everyone gets access at the same moment regardless of their time zone. As a result, the local date will already be September 25 in some regions such as Australia and New Zealand.

Screenshot: Remedy Entertainment

Here is the full launch schedule shown on Remedy’s map:

City Local date Launch time Los Angeles September 24 7:00 AM PDT Mexico City September 24 8:00 AM CST New York / Toronto September 24 10:00 AM EDT São Paulo September 24 11:00 AM BRT London September 24 3:00 PM BST Berlin / Johannesburg September 24 4:00 PM CEST / SAST Helsinki September 24 5:00 PM EEST Dubai September 24 6:00 PM GST Beijing / Singapore September 24 10:00 PM CST / SGT Tokyo / Seoul September 24 11:00 PM JST / KST Sydney September 25 12:00 AM AEST Auckland September 25 2:00 AM NZST

How to Get Control Resonant Early Access

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

To play Control Resonant early access on September 22, you need the PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs $69.99 on the US PlayStation Store. The $59.99 Standard Edition does not include early access.

Along with the 48-hour head start, the Digital Deluxe Edition includes additional unlockable. Here is everything included:

Control Resonant Pre-Order and Deluxe Edition Rewards

Pre-Order Rewards

Hiss Corruption Outfit

Occult Outfit

Pickpocket’s Tool Artifact

CONTROL Resonant Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Main Game

Digital Artbook

Original Soundtrack

Untapped Artifact (Wallet)

Starter Resource Bundle

AWE Mission Outfit

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Control Resonant?

No, changing your console’s region to New Zealand will not unlock Control Resonant sooner. The game has a simultaneous worldwide launch. Players in Auckland get early access at 2:00 AM NZST on September 23 and the full game at 2:00 AM NZST on September 25.

This is the same moment it unlocks at 7:00 AM PT on September 22 and September 24. So, if you want to play before the full release, the PS5 Digital Deluxe Edition is currently the only way to do it. All that said, we can’t recommend Remedy’s latest title enough. In our Control Resonant review, I break down why it’s a mind-bending masterpiece with some of the best level-design of 2026.