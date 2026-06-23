Controversial Alt-Pop Artist Announces Festival That Brings 90s Nostalgia, Today’s Alternative, and Charity Together for One Glorious Day

Despite no shortage of critics attempting to drag her down, Olivia Rodrigo’s star continues to rise. She released her third album on June 12, 2026, marking the biggest sales week of her career. And her latest endeavor proves she has no plans to slow down.

Rodrigo is launching her own music festival, scheduled for August 29 in Irvine, California. The Daisy Chain Fields Festival seems to take a page from Lilith Fair’s book, featuring an all-female lineup. But where Lilith Fair mainly showcased women in the folk scene, Daisy Chain Fields has a more genre-diverse flair. Mostly, it looks like a lineup of Rodrigo’s favorite musical influences.

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The festival will boast two stages, with Rodrigo also performing. The full lineup features Chappell Roan, Bikini Kill, Die Spitz, Doechii, Eli, Garbage, KATSEYE, Mitski, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, and The Breeders. Special guests include Karen O, Stevie Nicks, and the queen of Lilith Fair herself, Sarah McLachlan.

Olivia Rodrigo Puts Together Lineup of ‘Heroes and Friends’ for First Festival

“Truly never felt more excited to share a piece of news with you all,” Olivia Rodrigo said in her announcement for the Daisy Chain Fields Festival. “I’ve had a dream of doing this festival for years, and I am so ecstatic it’s finally coming true!!”

In addition to a great-looking lineup, Rodrigo shared that “100 percent of the net proceeds [from the festival] will go to charities dedicated to advancing and advocating for women and girls.” Additionally, the festival will feature educational resources, local vendors, and community art, all with a focus on reproductive rights, economic independence and empowerment, domestic violence prevention and support resources, gender equality, and more.

She then continued, “The lineup is truly insane and full of my heroes and friends. I firmly believe that joy, community, and music can be the drivers of meaningful change and I’m hopeful this festival will be just that.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s inaugural music festival seems like just the right mix of ambition, enthusiasm, activism, and fun while also staying relatively small-scale. A one-day festival at a moderately sized park is the perfect starting point for a young artist. The intent behind the festival doesn’t get lost among endless vendors, excessive lineups, or multiple stages.

Daisy Chain Fields has partnered with non-profit organizations that advocate for women and girls as the beneficiaries of the festival’s funds. These include Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center For Reproductive Rights, FreeFrom, Johns Hopkins Center For Indigenous Health, National Women’s Law Center, and Planned Parenthood.

Ticket presale begins on June 24 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Fans can sign up on the website for a code to access the presale tickets, with prices that range from $250 for general admission to $1,250 for pit viewing.