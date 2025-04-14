Controversial Designer Elena Velez Joined OnlyFans to Escape Outrage

Elena Velez has officially joined OnlyFans—but it’s not for porn. She wants to claw back the one thing she says the fashion industry has stripped from her: creative freedom.

Velez, who has dressed celebrities like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, and Grimes, has spent years walking the line between indie darling and fashion pariah. The Washington Post called her “fashion’s problematic fave,” and her résumé reads like a highlight reel of high-fashion chaos—mud wrestling models, a Gone With the Wind-themed show that prompted outrage, and a public embrace of the term “post-woke.”

Videos by VICE

Now, she’s stepping away from the traditional runway and its rules. Her new digital home is OFTV, the SFW wing of OnlyFans, where she’s debuting exclusive merch and giving subscribers a window into her creative world. Expect intimate glimpses into her process, raw commentary, and hoodies that cost about the same as your car payment.

Controversial Designer Elena Velez Is Releasing Her Designs on OnlyFans

“On top of the precarity of a career in the creative industry, we’re also in the middle of a culture war,” Velez told Page Six. “Every public proclamation or creative assertion that lies outside of a tightly sanctioned social window comes with the possibility of outrage and professional ostracizing. It has never been more important as an artist who values the integrity of creative expression to diversify their means of income.”

Velez isn’t just pivoting platforms—she’s redefining who fashion is for. Raised in Milwaukee by a single mother who captained ships on the Great Lakes, Velez grew up surrounded by grit, metal, and survival. Childhood scrapyard visits inspired the industrial edge of her designs, many of which feature distressed fabrics and sculptural metalwork. Her latest offerings include an earth-toned latex top and an egg-shaped skirt—avant-garde pieces aimed at a clientele that values edge over polish.

“We live in a time when everything is possible and nothing is allowed,” she told The Free Press. “I think the only way to be punk in 2024 is to have a component of dissent.”

She’s not alone in this move. Controversial musician Brooke Candy made a similar jump to OnlyFans last year—not for sex work, but for freedom of expression. For artists like them, platforms like OFTV are the new underground clubs—less about spectacle, more about saying something real.

For Velez, this isn’t a side project. It’s a statement. She’s done being edited, filtered, or watered down.