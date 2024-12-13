Controversial Rapper 6ix9ine Released from Prison—Again

Rapper 6ix9ine has had quite a few run-ins with the law over the past several years, but he’s now a free man following his most recent legal troubles. Hot New Hip-Hop reports that 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was just released from prison — on Thursday, Dec. 12 — after having to serve time for violating the terms of his parole.

The parole 6ix9ine was convicted of violating stems from his implication in the RICO case against the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He will now have a probation extension of one year and a homestay order with electronic monitoring.

Furthermore, the rapper formerly known as Tekashi69 is also required to hold down a full-time, lawful job. Additionally, he has home address restrictions he must adhere to, along with several other terms.

This is just the more recent in a long line of legal trouble for 6ix9ine, starting back in 2015 with child sexual performance charges that he was hit with after footage surfaced of him filming a friend in a sex act with an underage girl.

Over the years,6ix9nine has had many, many… many other encounters with police and the courts, including but limited to allegedly choking a teenage girl at a mall, being investigated over the shooting of Chief Keef, and being arrested in the Dominican Republic for multiple alleged incidents.