Controversial Rock Star Cancels Tour After Revealing He’s ‘Broke and Sick’ and Selling off Prized Possessions

For some artists, controversy could end up proving to be beneficial. With a devoted enough fanbase and talent, the bad publicity might not negatively affect them. However, for many, it can radically alter the trajectory of their lives. For Ryan Adams, it’s currently making him hit rock bottom.

In a since-deleted post on Instagram captured by The Sun and The Daily Beast, the North Carolina rocker announced that his European tour had to be cancelled. He shared that he was “wildly sick” and was even having to sell some of his most prized possessions due to being broke. Ultimately, Adams felt like he had simply run out of options, as life kept him in the gutter.

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While he may not be going on tour any time soon, Ryan Adams did vow to continue making music for his fans. “I’m broke and sick and tired and defeated but my heart is blasting with hope and love and riff optimism,” he shared.

“I appreciate anybody who can give these treasured things a new life. I’m proud that I did this. That I remain transparent. This business is vile and full of snakes. But I’m proud to call it and man up to this. I’ll keep making records as long as I can afford to. Now I’m going to go sit in the sunlight with my cats and cry because I need to and I’m not sure how many more times I can hit this wall. When is it enough?”

Ryan Adams Cancels His European Tour Amidst a Sea of Controversy

Adams is best known for his debut album Heartbreaker in 2000. However, in 2019, several women, including indie rock darling Phoebe Bridgers and Adams’ ex-wife Mandy Moore, came forward with harassment allegations. In a report from the New York Times, they recalled how Ryan Adams offered to help artists with their careers before attempting to pursue them romantically.

When they would deny his advances, he allegedly retaliated, harassing them on social media and in personal texts. Moreover, they claimed he hindered their careers in a variety of different ways. Initially, Ryan Adams denied all of the claims before eventually pleading for forgiveness.

“There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple,” the musician wrote in a statement. “This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

(Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)