Not Your Nonna’s Limoncello: This THC Seltzer Hits Different

I think my Italian ancestors are turning in their graves as I type this, but the Cookies Lemonchello THC Seltzer might be just as good as real limoncello. Wait, it might be better, since it gets you super stoned. Cookies knocked it out of the park with this one; they just get it. Here’s why…

Cookies Is for Cannabis Connoisseurs

Cookies is a brand for stoners by stoners, namely the founders Berner and Jai. They’re not shy about dosing, loading these bad boys with 10mg Delta-9 THC per can. This is typically my favorite dose for THC drinks, so I’m satisfied and smiling.

These are not suitable for first-timers or beginners. They’re pretty potent, and since they don’t have any CBD, they could create an uncomfortable high. If you’re new to THC, try a different drink before leveling up to these, like the 2mg five Black Cherry THC Seltzer.

Fast-Baking Formula

Typically, how fast a drink hits isn’t super noticeable for me. The come-ups are often gradual, and it’s hard to pinpoint an exact moment when I suddenly feel high. But with these, the cookie crumbles differently.

Lots of brands say their drinks will hit “within minutes,” but it’s true with this one. After a few sips, I start to forget what I was doing and am fascinated by the birds squabbling outside. No, I’m not typically a birdwatcher. Many companies also market their drinks as “social tonics” or alcohol replacements. The Lemonchello THC Seltzer can definitely be those things, but it feels more like I ripped my bong.

It delivers a comparable high to that of smoking, leaving me hazy and uplifted, and even a teensy bit drowsy. I get spacey and completely enthralled by whatever’s happening (remember the birds?). And this is why cannabis is so cool; it makes boring stuff interesting. Like I said, they truly make products for us stoners.

My Real Limoncello Has Competition

I’m a huge fan of limoncello, so this had a big glass to fill in my eyes. It didn’t disappoint. The flavor has that sweet zestiness that defines traditional limoncello. The texture is wonderfully smooth, with an almost imperceptible amount of carbonation. This only brings the drink closer to limoncello, mimicking the easygoing mouthfeel.

Cookies’ Lemonchello drink has the teensiest hint of hemp underneath that zesty flavor. By no means is it overpowering or even strong, but it’s there if you pay attention. It actually complements the rest of the flavor profile, making me wonder if I should be adding cannabis tinctures to my limoncello. I wasn’t expecting this from a playful brand like Cookies, but the drink is elegant enough to put in a pretty glass and garnish with a lemon wedge.

From Cookies to Lemonnade

What can I even say about the Cookies brand? It’s iconic — easily one of the most recognizable hemp brands in the world, with that Twitter-blue color and chunky, casual lettering. This particular drink is a slight departure in aesthetics, boasting a lemon yellow color instead of that familiar blue.

With gilded lettering and a subtle ombre design that looks like a ripening lemon, the look captures the drink’s flavor well. It’s from Cookies’ Lemonnade line, which focuses on “flavor above all else,” and that comes through here. It maintains that energetic and colorful vibe that Cookies is known for, with a slightly more sophisticated and artistic look.

Get THC for Cheap (And Maybe a Chair, Too)

These ring in at $7 per can. The average for a 5mg THC drink is $6, so an extra dollar for double the dose is a fabulous deal, much like Upstate Elevator’s Yuzu Lemonnade Spritzer. Unfortunately, Cookies doesn’t offer any bulk discounts or subscribe and save options, as far as I can tell. But they often have funky discounts on their website to keep an eye out for.

For example, at the time of writing this, Lemonnade products were BOGO, and, interestingly, you can get a free chair if you spend $200+. I think a lawn chair? Honestly, sounds cool. Sorry if you want the free chair and it’s not available anymore!

My American Version of Limoncello

I feel like the Cookies Lemonchello THC Seltzer could’ve been boring, with a standard lemonade flavor. Instead, they infused that spirited limoncello taste and created a fast-acting high that makes this ideal for people who want to get stoned, like right now. Edibles tend to take a while to hit, but Cookies seems to have cracked the code on that issue. It combines a classic flavor with modern cannabis.

For My Lemon Lovers

