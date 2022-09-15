The Hyphiest Cycling Kits and Collabs for Biking in Style

Whether you’re clocking 70 miles a day or you’ve just started getting into the cycling game, there’s nothing like the right gear to get you in the mood for a ride or boost you to your next big goal. Bikes had their first big market boom since the 70s during the pandemic, which is a surprise to absolutely no one, since we all had a lot of free time and were in search of any excuse to go outside. (If I didn’t already know how, I would’ve taught myself to ride a bike just to get out of the godforsaken house.) With all that renewed interest in biking came a lot more visibility for brands making rad gear, which has led to wavy design mash-ups and really fly bikes, cycling apparel, and more.

In addition to big streetwear brands like Supreme teaming up with Cavatelli, and Palace joining forces with cycling’s hypest brand Rapha for a second joint collection, there have also been loads of collabs between bike brands and musicians, as well as a lot of style-driven cycling brands offering innovative designs that make it easier to go from bike to bopping around town without showing up in a dorky Spandex ‘fit. Here are the best and freshest bikes, kits, and most notable collabs for getting on your autumn ride grind.

Linus x Clare V.

If you’re looking to upgrade your busted Craigslist bike, Linus makes very aesthetically pleasing options that look like they rolled straight out of The French Dispatch. The brand’s collab with Clare V. is particularly spunky, in bright jewel tones that bring designer Clare Vivier’s French aesthetic and Linus’ California cool-vibes together.

State Bicycle Co. x Wu Tang Clan

If you’re a Wu-Tang fan, you’re about to “C.R.E.A.M” your bike shorts—that’s how good this collaboration is between the Wu-Tang Clan and State Bicycle Co. Not only can you cruise around town on three different limited-edition bikes, you can do it fully kitted out H to T in Wu-Tang gear. The Klunker is State’s take on a BMX bike mashed with a beach cruiser, and is the “perfect DGAF bike for neighborhood cruises, trips to the corner store, and walking the dog.”

If your walls are lined with dancing bears, then perhaps State’s collaboration with The Grateful Dead is more to your taste—there’s a classic red, white, and blue bike adorned with the band’s signature lightning bolt, as well as tons of accessories to trick out your existing ride.

Super73 x The Neighborhood

Super73’s e-bikes are seriously sexy, and those good looks are only bolstered by its thoughtful collabs with brands like Yves Saint Lauren and Rose Ave. Legendary Japanese streetwear brand The Neighborhood was originally inspired by biker gang culture and put its signature spin on Super73’s S1 model by including a chrome-plated frame, a long style ‘Cobra’ seat, and subtle branding throughout. Available in tan, white, black, and army green, the S1 has a removable battery that gets around 25 miles of juice when traveling at a peppy speed of 20 miles per hour. There’s also an integrated rear rack for cargo (or adding an extra seat for your honey).

Le Col x Strava

If you really wanna flex on everyone in your lane, show up in this Le Col x Strava 8848 jersey. If you’re into cycling, you may already use Strava, the social media app for cyclists and runners to track their routes and distance traveled and share their progress with friends. But 8848 is a special number; it’s named for the 8848 challenge, in which users strive to accumulate 8,848 meters (the height of Mount Everest’s summit) of elevation gain over a month-long period.

MAAP x P.A.M

An epic ongoing partnership between two legendary brands in their own respects, this collab “combines P.A.M.’s free-wheeling aesthetic and signature psy-activated graphic language with MAAP’s technical apparel.” What more could you want than to know that you’ve got the peak performance gear, and that you’re looking extra fucking dope as you lap people?

High performance, big steez

Cafe du Cycliste makes technical gear like you’ve never seen. If you care about looking just as cool while on a ride as you do everywhere else, this brand is your answer. It’s rare that you also get the same level of detail paid to sophisticated cuts and fashion-forward styles, but here you’ll find super nerdy (but not visibly) details like Gravel shell fabric that’s stretchy and breathable, and bonded hems that reduce friction as you move.

See you in the bike line, comrades.

