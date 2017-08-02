Cool Down Your Summer with Piping-Hot Chicken Pho

Chicken soup is a go-to Tupperware comfort food in the winter, but for reasons that remain elusive, a bowl of boiling hot chicken pho is undeniably refreshing in the summer.

Is it the homeostasis caused by the inevitable sweating? The magical mix of root vegetables and spices in the broth? Or, the cool, crisp garnishes on top? The real answer is probably all of the above, but at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter why.

Videos by VICE

A well-made pho is a blistering cauldron of complex flavors and a perfect summer food, especially when it’s courtesy of Andrea Nguyen, author of The Pho Cookbook.

RECIPE: Rotisserie Chicken Pho (Phở Gà Quay)

Nguyen’s broth here is light, savory, and complex, and made with leftover rotisserie chicken bones. It is the chicken noodle soup of the gods—and that’s true any time of year.