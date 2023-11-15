As your local supermarket and favorite bars get decked out in holiday decor, we’d love to tell you something along the lines of “oh boy, it’s that time of year again!” but the hard truth is this: It’s been that time of year, dudes, and the window of opportunity to cop a seriously sweet gift for your buddies isn’t going to last for very long. Don’t panic—you’ve still got time—but we’d be lying if we said it waiting to holiday shop is the right move. If you’re still unsure about what to gift your squad this holiday season, we get it. Luckily, that’s where we come in.

It’s easy to get bogged down in the murky world of mediocre gifts when shopping for cool stuff for friends—that’s why your faithful VICE editors gently slammed our heads together and came up with a short list of the best gifts for every freaky friend in your squad. We’ve got non-corny housewarming gifts for your friends who got hitched and are suddenly a million years old; we’ve got aesthetic tech gifts for your friends who spend a medically inadvisable amount of time on their phones; and we’ve got knee-slappingly sweet presents for everyone else you can think of, from your crusty punk buddies to your pals who fantasize about being Don Draper a little too much. And that best bud who still wants to try baking? They’re covered, too.

Read on to see the best gifts for roommates, college buddies, high school besties, and forever friends, from beautiful rocks glasses and candles that look like sandwiches to unique phone cases, super warm socks, and more.

For the food freak in your squad

Noodles for your noodle. Tombolo makes beautiful and slightly unhinged embellished apparel, including this color-blocked terry cloth number with dancing pasta shells and a forkful of spaghetti on the bosom. This is the last restock of the popular button-down, so smash that order button before they’re all gone.

Someone with a sweet tooth? Get them this wild box packed with unique Japanese flavors of Kit-Kats.

If they stay cooking that good food, they’re probably a big fan of herbs. Since not everyone [looks judgmentally over glasses at the yuppies in this cafe who definitely have a huge backyard] has outdoor space, many of us Bohemian urbanites choose to make do with kitchen counters or window sills instead. The ever-popular AeroGarden will let your homie grow their own basil, parsley, mint, dill, thyme, and so much more.

This candle that looks like a delicious cold-cut sandwich is just fucking awesome.

Hetty Lui McKinnon’s Tenderheart was one of our favorite cookbooks of 2023. Beyond the vast array of delicious veg-forward, Chinese-fusion-leaning recipes, there’s an underlying heart to this book that makes it a necessary new addition to any home kitchen.

There’s really no nice way to say, “Dude, I adore ya, but your wine glass game sucks.” Instead, you should passive-aggressively gift your bud a gorgeous set of crystal wine glasses from Schott Zwiesel. This is our fave multi-purpose glass to use at home, and it can make anybody look like a Real Wine Lover, even if they’re just a boxed-wine-on-the-weekend warrior.

If your homie is trying to elevate their coffee game and loves things that are slightly off the beaten path, Fellow’s Stagg [XF] is an awesome choice. It says, “I love pour over and know a lot about coffee, but need enough for two, because I am constantly getting laid.”

Don’t miss our guides to the best edible gifts and gifts for people who love to cook, and peruse everything from boozy barware to vegan mochi.

For the friend who just got their own place

As much as we love the obligatory IKEA Flørghöfghenschwältz (lamp), it’s fun to help your friend flesh out the decor of their first Adult Apartment with housewarming gifts that feel a little more… curated. Something as simple as an elegant match cloche and an art book can go a long way, such as this TASCHEN title with an incredible collection of tattoo art.

Boy Smells makes the ultimate luxury candles that are actually affordable (but smell expensive). Cowboy Kush is a deeeelicious smelling blend of scents like saffron, cannabis, tonka, patchouli, and suede. Amazing. The Banana Pudding (which is a collab with Magnolia Bakery), on the other hand, makes your place smell like a stop on the Sex and the City bus tour, in the best way possible.

Dungeons & Dragons is back. We’re not really sure why, but people are starting up games in droves these days, making 2024 the perfect year to help your bud become part of the zeitgeist. Maybe they’ll be so grateful, they’ll let you join their campaign.

For your buddy who loves all things mid-century modern

First of all, Don Draper had some serious problems. But, we kinda get it—we love Mad Men, too, for the vintage-cool vibes and mid-century aesthetic , not the whole violent alcoholism and womanizing thing. Chic cocktail glasses are a great gift for anyone—even people who don’t drink! Every beverage tastes better in a beautiful glass vessel, boozy or otherwise.

Now, they’ll also need some mood lighting while they entertain, sip, and read. This sunset projection lamp is a proven mood booster that projects a gorgeous amber glow in your apartment so the seasonal affective disorder instantly melts away (it also sets a great mood for a date).

For every queer person in your LGBT+ crew

VICE contributor Mel Compo rocked our world with their gift guide for what to buy your queer friends, filled with everything from green-thumbed presents (think plantable candles) and palm vibrators to this set of satin pajamas (straight outta Queen Riri’s line) and more.

For your friend who’s always online

Because rose gold iPhones are cool… but is that it? We dream of an era of personality tech, in which the best tech gifts we can find are cell phone cases shaped like North Face puffers, and a computer mouse that looks like an anthropomorphic potato.

For the friends who prefer cats to people

In a perfect world, we are riding a gold Lambo in this custom tee emblazoned with our cat’s face and coming home to watch our fluffy prince sleep in a cat-sized, plushy ramen bed. Have you seen the latest in cat-lover gifts and scratch-proof furniture lately?

Does your friend love cats? Do you sort of love your friend’s cat as much as (or maybe more than) you love them? Then get a gift that’s really mostly for your bud’s Big Chungus.

For the friend that has everything

They probably say things like “Tuscany is great this time of year” and carry around six to nine quartz crystals in the inner pockets of their trench coat. For the friend who has everything (or tried everything), we suggest the Aarka carbonator to keep all their water bubbling, and a gold cheese grater to upgrade their process of shaving pecorino romano.

For the person who still hasn’t adapted to winter temperatures

Who doesn’t like receiving cashmere? But also, who buys cashmere socks for their own feet or swaps out their own Carhartt for a cashmere beanie? You’ve gotta get ‘em as a gift. That’s the rule with cashmere.

Sure, cashmere is nice, but it’s not for everyone. Smartwool socks, however, are. Whether your giftee loves hiking and being outdoors or they’re more of a staying cozy while watching The Sopranos kind of person, a very nice pair of socks is always a wonderful and welcome gift.

Everyone needs a good robe—it just makes you feel really cool and adult. And, you know, they keep you warm. This classic from L.L. Bean feels extra cozy thanks to that classic Scotch plaid.

The best gifts for best friends

Other than a kidney, liver, or a locket of your own blood (if you’re Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton), it can be tough to show your best friend just how much you care with just a single item. It’s also definitely not about the money—there are great options for your bestie under $20, under $50, and under $100. No, the best gifts for your best friend are presents that show how well you know them, and that you think they’re the hottest, smartest, coolest person ever but you’ve also seen them pee in the bushes outside of Jack in the Box.

Our advice: Consider your situation. How long have you known each other? Do you have any inside jokes that would make a great gift? What are they really into? Maybe you both bonded over your love of cooking, in which case we’d recommend cool kitchen tools, the ever-popular Always pan or a set of super-sharp, aesthetically pleasing knives from Misen:

Did your friend half-heartedly try to make bread during the p*ndemic? Or have they always talked about wanting to make sourdough someday? They say breaking bread is important between friends, so give your best pal the gift of sharing their sourdough with you. All they’ll really need to start is a good Dutch oven and a killer bread manual.

Or maybe they’ve always wanted to get into making cocktails (or at least upgrade their mixing game so they’re no longer stirring individual rum and Cokes in the glass with their finger). A funky, handsome stirred cocktail set collab between cocktail geniuses Death & Co. and home goods producer Material is a great place to start. And, while you’re at it, set them off on the right path with Death & Co.’s book, which has recipes for every adult beverage they could ever want to make.

Or perhaps you’re long-distance besties? Attempt to summon them by giving them a unique travel gift, like a sleep mask with built-in noise-cancelling headphones. Keep in mind, the holiday season is the perfect time to cop something that your friend/family member would likely never pick up themselves.

When in doubt, get them a smart, practical gift that you know they’ll use. Speaking from experience, we can attest that no one is mad about receiving fancy hand soap, like Aesop’s classic Resurrection hand wash or Compagnie de Provence’s iconic Black Tea scent.

And just know that whatever you get your buds, they’ll appreciate you taking the time to spend your hard-earned cockles on their charmingly imperfect self. It’s the thought that counts, of course—but we’ve done the hard thinking for you.

​​The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.