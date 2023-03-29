The Coolest Pet Brands (to Flex on the Entire Dog Park)

If you have a pet, chances are you get hundreds of targeted ads regaling you with all the finest goods and services available for your beloved. Admittedly though, after a full day’s work the last thing you want to do is spend time scrolling for the most #aesthetic accessories for your pooch or feline. Sure, you may feel like the bare-bones collar you bought at Local Pet Superstore™ is acceptable, but it’s hard to feel like you’re doing the best by your furry roommate with pampered internet-famous pets and animal influencers taking over our feed.

Listen, there’s no need to feel ashamed if your baby isn’t the swaggiest one at the dog park, but you might make a friend (or meet a potential mate)if your pet is absolutely stunting on every pet they pass. Express your (and your pet’s) personality with luxury, design-minded options for pet gear including leashes, toys, litter boxes, and even pet beds that will have you ready and willing to humblebrag online (to boost your pet’s clout, of course).

The best pet clothing and accessories brands

Pagerie

Your pet is your baby (and possible heir to your fortune?!?) so why the hell wouldn’t you buy them the finest wares that money can buy? Nothing’s too good for your little bundle of fur, including cashmere sweaters, leather poop bag holders, and stainless steel dog tags. Pagerie is essentially the Hermès of pet goods, at a more reasonable price point.

Pets So Good

For the pet-owner that is particularly design-minded—nothing can throw off the vibe of a room like an ugly, crusty dog bed lurking in the corner of your immaculately curated, mid-century-inspired home. Don’t fret—Pets So Good makes seriously luxe pet bowls and furniture that will have guests wondering if they were custom-made.

Harry Barker

Bringing home your fur child to meet the parents for the first time? For that sophisticated country-club look that Buffy and Chip will fawn over, Harry Barker is your go-to. Cover your mutt is gingham and they won’t dare bring up the fact that you didn’t go with a purebred.

Maxbone

For the dog owner that’s always coordinating their outfit to match their pup, Maxbone is the brand you see on every hot girl and himbo while they dine downtown alfresco (to be seen). For wellmade harnesses and hands-free leashes in an array of cool neutral colors, there’s no better brand—not to mention its collaborations with fashion designer Christian Cowan, iconic boutique Fred Segal, and tennis brand Prince on some sick one-of-a-kind pieces.

Little Beast

Talk about pet clothes we would wear ourselves. Little Beast has 100% tapped into the “Millennial aesthetic” and somehow we blacked out, came to, and our pup had an entire wardrobe. From insanely cute onesies to chunky knits, the Little Beast pet definitely has an art history degree that they aren’t using.

Fable Pets

Fable is another favorite brand making highly-functional toys and accessories that match your personal style. Everything from treat-dispensing toys to leashes, and even pet crates(?!) are visually attractive. Seriously, do you know how hard it is to find a dog crate that isn’t a complete eye sore? Fable Pets has done the impossible with its wood and acrylic crate (that also functions as a side table).

Diggs

Speaking of aesthetic pet crates, Diggs makes one that is as attractive as it is practical, considering it comes in three neutral colors and collapses for easy transport. The Revol was designed with baby and childcare industry quality standards in mind, so when you call your pet your “fur baby” (cringe) you’re actually kind of telling the truth.

Wild One

For those who are into design and not afraid of color, Wild One is your one-stop-shop for everything your pet needs—walk kits, sleek toys and even chic carriers that you can mix and match in a cornucopia of rainbow colors, including a brand-new collaboration with Isaac Mizrahi just in time for spring.

Carhartt

If your dog is the hot skater of the dog park, you’d be remiss not to outfit them in Carhartt from snout to tail. With everything from insulated chore coats for man’s best friend to camo leashes and canvas dog beds, you better believe the Carhartts are on in the dog park.

The best cat products and accessories

Tuft & Paw

If Herman Miller made cat accessories, it would be Tuft & Paw. With simply-designed cat furniture, toys, and even an aesthetic litter box, people will never know you have 17 cats until they hear the chorus of meows.

Litter Robot

Oh, you’re fancy… like you have a rare cat breed type of fancy. We won’t ask how much you paid for that rare Burmese, we’re just going to assume you can afford a robot that will clean the litter box for you so you never have to scoop poop again. Plus the brand makes robot-feeders, and stylish pet furniture.

The best pet beds

Casper

Didn’t know your favorite mattress company also made pet beds? If you’re asking senior writer Mary-Frances Knapp, it’s a pet bed that’s more comfortable than a couch. Who said pet beds had to be for pets only?

Tuft & Needle

More human-grade comfort for your pet, courtesy of Tuft & Needle, which offers super-plush round and rectangular pet beds with removable, washable cover that easily packs up for comfort on-the-go.

Le Dog Company

Enough of the pastels—you’re more of the vintage leather and selvedge denim type. We see you. Le Dog Company makes sumptuous leather dog beds that will fit right in with your Eames recliner and Noguchi coffee table.

Aesthetic pet toys

Woof

Got a super-chewer or a dog that goes through treats at warp speed? Woof makes an innovative toy that encapsulates long-lasting treats and “pupsicles” that don’t make a huge mess and will (hopefully) keep your pup entertained for a good 20 to 40 minutes. Break one of these out anytime you need to finish up tasks your beloved pet has been keeping you from.

Bark Box

Chances are you started receiving targeted ads for BarkBox as soon as you filled out an adoption form, but what you may not know is that you no longer have to commit to an entire monthly box of goodies if you don’t want to—you can shop a la carte. We’d argue Bark has some of the kookiest and nichest pet toys on the market, including funky launches every month that coincide with whatever holiday is coming up. Ever want Mardi Gras or 420–themed pet gear? This is your market.

Who said pets don’t know how to flex?

