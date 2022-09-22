The Coolest Drops This Week, From Gritty NYC Crocs to Chloë Sevigny Glasses

It’s the middle of September, and you know what that means…it’s Werewolf Bar Mitzvah season, peeps! Don’t stay up too late working on your haftorah, because you don’t wanna sleep through all the absolutely quiche drops landing this week.

Last week didn’t suck either—we were blessed with a spicy new Aesop scent that is bound to go as viral as Le Labo’s Santal 33, an insanely delicious Thai-tea-flavored spread, and a very wavy, Adam West-era Batman x Fossil collab that subtly flaunts your affinity for the masked phantom. This week, there’s an absurd number of brand spanking new items launching from some of our all-time fave brands, with hits such as Maude’s new G-spot vibe, Brooklinen’s revamped line of home fragrances, and new mini cookware from Rec Room fave Caraway. Strap in, because it’s about to be a super thrilling ride.

Maude launches the Spot

We love Maude—big fans over here. While we’ve written about the sexual wellness brand in the past, we can’t wait to get our hands on the Spot, the brand’s first G-spot (and P-spot) targeting device. Made from its signature platinum-grade, super-soft silicone, the Spot is a handheld curved vibrator with five different speeds created for internal stimulation, but it works just as well on external bits. It comes in three sophisticated neutral shades, so you can match your vibe to your vibe .

Ruggable x Anna Sui

Iconic fashion designer Anna Sui, known for her namesake clothing line she started in the 70s, has always been recognizable for her lush, deep hues and ornate details that pay homage to her Chinese heritage. Now you can outfit your home with her classically chic designs, thanks to a new collaboration with washable rug brand Ruggable. When asked about the collection, Sui stated, “I approached it the same way as doing my clothing collections[:] with a lot of research and inspiration.” I personally can’t think of anything better than an antique-looking rug that you can throw in the washer.

Floyd’s The Acton Slat Bench

The newest addition to the Floyd family of mid-century-modern-inspired pieces is the timeless Acton Slat Bench, which was designed by Hugh Acton in 1954 but has never been produced at scale until now. You can customize your bench in either walnut or oak, with the option for black or chrome legs, and the new, reissued version will run you a couple thousand dollars less than an original, for which the going rate is anywhere between $4,0000 and $10,000, on vintage furniture and antiques sites like 1stDibs and Chairish.

Brooklinen’s new line of home fragrances

We know: not another set of fancy candles, but hear us out. Brooklinen has really thought of everyone when it comes to its revamped line, and every type of scent scenario for entertaining, hosting guests, and totally chilling out, maxin’ and relaxin’. Set the mood with scents like Interlude, described as “a power-nap in candle form”, and Happy Hour, where “it’s 5 o’clock right here,” right now. The line includes room sprays, diffusers, and incense so you can set the mood in every room, whenever and however you like.

A slutty Anna Delvey costume

If you’re still on the hunt for a Halloween costume, you might consider the sassiest con-artist of all, “SoHo grifter” Anna Delvey. Of course, since this is the holiday of cosplay when you should do the most, you have to make it sexy, and boy do the fine creators at Yandy do that. Not only will you get a beauty queen sash emblazoned with her motto, “V.I.P is always better”, but there’s also a cheeky pair of panties that you can flash at potential sugar daddies that say, “do you accept wire transfer?” Totally. Not. Basic.

Chloe Sevigny x Warby Parker

The original cool girl, maker of taste, setter of trends, and arguably everyone’s #1 girl-crush Chloe Sevigny has designed another set of frames with Warby Parker. The Tate is a classic round metal frame, enveloped in a shiny crystal acetate overlay and offered in silver and nutmeg for accentuating different undertones. The style is available in optical and sunglasses, and each purchase includes a custom-designed lens cloth and poster created by artist, musician, and close friend of Sevigny, Lizzi Bougatsos.

Caraway’s new mini duo

Tiny apartment-dwellers, rejoice! Finally, the cult-cool cookware brand has launched teeny versions of its bestsellers, the Fry Pan and the Sauce Pan. The set is currently shoppable in four of the brand’s signature hues, plus luxe matte black with gold hardware, with three more colorways shipping at the end of October. They feature everything you love about the original—a ceramic non-toxic coating, aluminum core, and stainless steel handles that also make them oven safe up to 550 degrees, and you’ll currently save $15 when you buy them together.

Staple Sidewalk Luxe X Crocs

Yoooo, we haven’t seen a Crocs collab this fire….ever. We are losing our minds over these New York-themed clogs, and corresponding absolutely unhinged Jibbitz options. You can accessorize these bird poop-stained sidewalk-print Crocs with charms that pay homage to the city’s most notorious residents—a cockroach, a rat, Staple’s signature pigeon, and a pizza-stealing, sewer-dwelling alligator.

Have a super-hyphy, fall-centric weekend, my dudes.

