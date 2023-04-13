This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Ghia to G-Shock Watches

Bonjour, fam, and welcome to another beautiful week here on Earth. Mid-April is a transitional time, and as we turn the pages from gray days and binge watching TV in our underwear to outdoor hangs, weddings, baseball season, and… uh… binge watching TV in our underwear, we remain acutely aware of the fact that change is happening all around us. Simply put, it’s time to party. For me, personally, this week has involved walking to the movie theater (like we said, it’s fucking beautiful out) to see Air, eating fajitas on an outdoor patio, and absolutely decimating the competition in my MLB The Show 2023 franchise (go Cardinals; sorry, not sorry). For you, that might mean drinking more beer and getting ready to see Yves Tumor and Frank Ocean at Coachella, or just watching all of Netflix’s Beef and crushing some Peloton workouts. In any case, life is happening.

Alas, as the circle of life never ceases to revolve, day after day, year after year—so, too, does capitalism continue to reproduce itself. Fortunately, those revolutions have at least provided us with some sick drops this week. For my Cool Watch Army™, G-Shock has bequeathed to us a 40th-anniversary collection of recrystallized watches; for my soy sauce heads, Momofuku has opened the waitlist for its barrel-aged soy sauce. Just trying to hunker down and make it until whatever’s next? Birthdate Co.’s Survive Mercury Retrograde candle will, [Googles “Mercury retrograde”] uh, smell pretty good. Allons-y, my spring chickens—the drops wait for no one.

A new way to defeat your friends

If I’ve learned anything from watching It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it’s that you should be heartless and cruel towards your friends at every possible opportunity. Fortunately, this new themed Monopoly set allows you to do just that. If you’re tired of robbing and cheating your homies in real life, take a load off and do it in this game that’s based on the show for a bit.

An anniversary you’ll actually care about

Another week, another dank G-Shock release. This time, we’re getting a pretty handsome, rugged new series of recrystallized models to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary. Since we stan G-Shock, we’re totally here for this.

Your fave pan’s new favorite pan

Those watching this season of Succession anxiously wait to hear about which characters are gonna come out on top. Well, that “out with the old, in with the new” mentality is everywhere right now—spring, am I right? As far as the food world is concerned, Our Place’s Always Pan 2.0 is this week’s most powerful scion. Read about why we love the OG Always Pan here, or just cop what will probably be the most popular kitchen item of 2023. [Dad voice] Always Pan? More like “Always, Or At Least Until There’s a New One” Pan! [Slaps knee].

A collab you and your grandma can both wear

Ever wonder what people wore on the Oregon Trail? This might give us a window into it. For Alex Mill’s new Vintage Quilted Collection in collaboration with Blank Supply, you can get handmade vintage quilt versions—apparently some are actually from the 1800s—of the brand’s work jacket and bucket hats. Despite its eye-catching grandmacore aesthetic, unfortunately, the pockets don’t come filled with Werther’s Originals—those are sold separately.

Formula two

Booze-free aperitif Ghia is truly one of our favorite non-alcoholic beverages here at VICE. Seriously—I drink a can of Ghia spritz almost every night. Well, the brand just launched a new recipe for its beloved aperitif, with a more highly concentrated, silky-smooth formula of its signature blend of juices, herbs, and extracts. Think of it as a hangover-free amaro. Like, you’re telling me that one of my favorite things is getting even better?

A candle to really soothe you

Are you one of those weirdos cool dudes who believes in astrology? Well, in that case, Mercury retrograde is definitely the cause of whatever unexplainable drama is befalling you right now, and this astrologer-approved lavender sage candle will supposedly make it all better. Plus, it smells great.

Some more barrel-aged stuff

Just when we thought we were getting out of barrel-aged stout season, we’re confronted with more barrel-aged shit for someone with a mustache to explain to us. (Short answer: serious depth of flavor.) Enter Momofuku’s barrel-aged soy sauce, which features “warm notes of caramel, vanilla, and holiday spice from bourbon barrels,” and is primed to be a key ingredient in your noodle bowls, stir-fries, and home sushi endeavors. But will it get me drunk? Only one way to find out!

You will save the world if you buy this

Material’s cookware and kitchen gear are legit awesome, and its new Earth Set of reBoards and reBowls are as pretty as can be. (“Nature-inspired hues”? We’re in.) Made using recycled plastic and renewable sugarcane, this set is Material’s way of honoring Earth Month, and our way of jazzing up our kitchen.

One week till 4/20, so mark your calendars and secure your rolling papers. See you next Thursday!

