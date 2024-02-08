This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Rick Owens Docs to Extra-Ugly Crocs

Is Thursday still thirsty, or was that just an indie sleaze thing? Nevermind—like many things millennials and Gen Z want to take credit for, we definitely didn’t invent that, but we did take any excuse to slam eight Red Stripes while grinding to Crystal Castles. Anyway, welcome back to our weekly rundown of the best new drops, collabs, and shiny new products, from steezy streetwear to simple pleasures like home goods that were influenced by Bauhaus design.

Last week, we slathered our skin in A.P.C. bodycare, got decked out in Lunar New Year merch, ate our weight in pho-filled soup dumplings, and found ourselves surprisingly attracted to the latest nerdy G-Shock collab. This week, Rick Owens and Dr. Martens shake hands for another statement boot, Last Crumb drops its highly coveted Valentine’s Day box of fancy cookies, and Feng Chen Wang re-reinvents the classic Converse Chuck Taylor. But wait—there’s more. Read on.

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens make the ultimate ‘grunge-glamour’ boot

Since 2021, Rick Owens and Dr. Martens have proven time and time again that they’re a match made in heaven thanks to a grip of amazing collaborations—and the newest addition to the pack is the DMXL Megalace 1460 boot, which has an incredibly sick pentagram-like lacing pattern. Available in both men’s and women’s sizes, this big-time statement boot—which is also tricked out with an oversized tongue and an inflated sole—is selling out quickly. “We’ve reunited with Rick Owens for another dose of the dark, industrial grunge-glamour that defines our collaborations,” Dr. Martens says. Frankly, that feels like the perfect way to describe the vibe.

Last Crumb’s Valentine’s Day box

Forbes called Last Crumb “the world’s most luxurious cookie,” and while that’s a difficult claim to verify, it certainly seems like it. The Los Angeles-based brand offers “drops” of unique cookies the way that luxury brands drop new seasonal styles, and new flavors and collections sell out fast. On February 1, the online bakery released its annual Valentine’s Day collection, which comes in an oversized, premium branded box and includes two each of XXL chocolate chip cookies, rich and gooey Lava Cake, Chocolate Strawberry, Cookies & Cream, Nutella S’mores (this editor’s personal favorite, having had the pleasure of tasting the collection), and a Red Velvet cookie with a cream cheese frosting center—all for a cool $160. Cheap? No—but these are far from mall kiosk cookies (although truthfully, we like those, too).

Brooklinen’s Bauhaus turn

Ah, Brooklinen—you’ve become a staple of our sleep setups and a certified GOATed player in the bedding world. The brand just released several new offerings; in addition to lightweight cotton quilts and throw blankets, the Spring Collection also includes new styles influenced by the Bauhaus movement, such as the geometric coverlet below, and new pastel stripes and solid colors for the Classic and Luxe Sheets sets as well as the Super Plush Towels and robes. We’re feeling this striped botanical green robe for “cool dad” energy.

Crocs leans into weird with the Echo Storm

At this point, Crocs is well aware that its penchant for unique (and even unapologetically ugly) footwear shapes is actually its strongest suit as a brand. Perhaps that’s why it’s gone full Yeezy with the Echo Storm, a sculpted sneaker-moccasin that’s futuristic, alien, a little bogcore, and actually quite sleek. One thing we can be sure of? It’s probably really damn comfortable.

Feng Chen Wang makes the Chuck Taylor weird

The London-based menswear designer is back with Converse for her second interpretation of a deconstructed Chuck Taylor. With split soles, distressing, and a gradient print, it’s a truly chopped and screwed version of one of the most iconic sneakers out there.

GANNI links with Ace & Tate for eco-friendly sunglasses

Cool-kid Danish brand GANNI has been on fire lately, with a series of killer collabs (and a dope Lunar New Year capsule).This week, the label dropped a second line of highly wearable but undeniably chic sunglasses with Amsterdam’s Ace & Tate. This collection is exclusively constructed with recycled acetate (Ace & Tate? get it?), and the packaging is even sustainably made using sugarcane. Shapes include cat-eyes, ovals, squares, and Y2K-style shield glasses, and an array of colorways from tiger’s eye to “Port Royale,” a red-wine-y maroon.

Add to cart before your faves sell out—we’ll see you next… Thursday.

