The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Body Massagers to ‘Tomb Raider’ Boots

Last week's drops had us snuggling up in new Juicy Couture x GANNI tracksuits, warming our toesies on dessert-themed Cold Picnic rugs, and bringing home Hunter sandals made out of algae. This week's crop is just as eclectic and finger-licking as ever, with sustainable spices that'll take you to Flavortown, a snazzy Lisa Frank blender, and re-stocked cookware best-sellers from Caraway.

Caraway favorites are back in stock

The fan-favorite bakeware set from the aesthetic kitchen brand Caraway is officially back in stock after selling over the winter—and it’s on sale.

This week also saw the brand launch their à la carte shopping option on the set, which basically means that—for the first time—customers can take home individual pieces from the best-selling collection rather than the entire kit.

Doc Martens’ ‘Tomb Raider’ boot

Doc Martens have always been absolute curb-stomping, badass boots made for the mosh pit, but the British heritage brand’s latest offering is truly next-level. Dubbed the “Tech,” the boot has white stitching and a buckle across the top that can take you from the bar to a last-minute spelunking jaunt.

The LoveShackFancy x Hedley & Bennett collab

Just in time for Mother’s Day (that’s May 8, jabroni), LoveShackFancy and Hedley & Bennett (the makers of those epic Grateful Dead aprons) have collaborated on a rosy apron with large pockets that would make the Sylvanians in our attic jealous. It’s also made out of 100% cotton and features the brand’s classic, hand-painted floral print.

Wooden Spoon Herb’s pantry kit

Wooden Spoon Herbs is a small-batch, organic apothecary started in Tennessee by Lauren Haynes, whose business sprouted from her love of plant-based, Appalachian mountain remedies and whose herbal tinctures, teas, and tonics have made the brand a hit among celebrities such as Alanis Morrissette and Ella Emhoff. The apothecary’s latest collaboration is with Diaspora Co., a spice company headed by a third-generation Mumbai native, Sana Javeri Kadri, who wanted to build a more equitable and delicious spice trade for farmers in India and Sri Lanka. The final bundle, dubbed the Functional Pantry Kit, is another smorgasbord of goodies that includes some of Diaspora’s delicious moringa, cacao, and turmeric, as well as Wooden Spoon’s best-selling herbal coffee and fire cider.

LELO’s upgraded G-spot and clitoral vibrator

Not only is the luxury sexual wellness brand LELO throwing a massive spring sex toy sale right now, but they just dropped the new-and-improved version of their cult-fave Enigma vibrator. “As one might expect, the combo of internal vibration and clitoral sonic massage is pretty damn mind-blowing,” writes Angel Kilmister in their VICE review of the first version of the vibrator. “You know when you’re receiving oral and your partner slides in a couple of fingers at the optimal time? This is the best toy for replicating that crazy-hot combo.” The new Enigma—crowned the Enigma Cruise—has eight settings, and the brand’s signature power-saving Cruise feature. “[The] technology ensures no drop in intensity when you press it hard against the body,” explains LELO, “for an intense, deep release [and] combined orgasms.”

A new Hyperice massage gun for your noodles

You’ve probably heard of Theraguns—which are absolutely bangin’ massagers worth every penny—but they’re also rather spensi. If you’d like to get in on some targeted, deep-tissue pressure massaging without spending all your dough, then the new Hypervolt Go 2 is a powerful, portable, and more affordable option from Hyperice, with the same attention to quality and detail. The massager only weighs 1.5 pounds, is extra-quiet, and has a three-hour battery life so you can work out your kinks at home or on the go.

Tower28’s lip gloss bundle

Tower28 is our happy place, because we have no more patience for makeup that clogs our pores and looks heavy on our skin. Not only is the brand cruelty-free, vegan, and an AAPI woman-owned company, but all of its squeaky clean formulas come in groovy, lightweight packaging that gives Glossier a run for its money. Given that we’re in the midst of a full-blown Y2K renaissance, we’re stoked to see Tower28 unite all of its best-selling lip glosses into one bundle, the Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly collection, which features all five of the brand’s glosses for just $65, instead of the $75 value. Pucker up, baby.

West Elm x Bolé Road

Designer Hana Getachew started Bolé Road Textiles to merge her love of her native Ethiopia with her passion for handwoven fabrics and interior accessories, and she has collaborated with West Elm on a collection of African coast-inspired pillows, floor poufs, rugs, shower curtains, and more.

A Lisa Frank blender for your inner teen

Nothing but love for our President, the elusive and illustrious Lisa Frank, better known as the forever-queen of the Y2K aesthetic that gave us psychedelic dolphins, vibrant tie-dye, and cats in sunhats. Not only has the brand been busy with a fresh Crocs collaboration, but now it’s given us a portable, absolutely bananas blender from Blendjet that has amazing attention-to-detail. (Even the clear plastic tube has a rainbow, iridescent finish!)

