The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Great Jones to Osprey

Every week, we bring you the best drops from streetwear brands, heritage cookware companies, luxury bedding lines, and more; and every week, they slap better than one a salt-baked fish on a brisk, sunny park day. But this Friday’s bounty is really worth savoring, because it’s Earth Day, and some of our favorite brands have dished out new ‘fits, cooking accessories, and more products made from upcycled, eco-friendly materials, and are giving back to organizations that fight to protect our planet and her national parks. We’ve ripped many a bong under Joshua Tree’s starry skies, so of course we were hyped to see Hedley & Bennett make an apron in its honor that also benefits The Conservation Alliance.

Last week, Our Place gave us new springtime knife colorways worthy of a Provençal kitchen. This week, Great Jones is coming in clutch with a cheery taffy colorway for its bakeware that will give our potato gratin the throne it deserves; we’re fastening on elegant new BDSM accessories from Ella Paradis; slipping into upcycled, handmade pieces from Urban Renewal; and finding the best outdoor gear for climbing every mountain to yodel ILY to Mama Earth.

Great Jones drops a taffy colorway and the Little Hottie

The aesthetic cookware brand Great Jones is giving the people what they want for spring with a fresh new Taffy colorway, and its latest baking dish, the Little Hottie. As one reviewer wrote about the 8-inch baker, “[I] love the depth and overall size. [It’s] attractive, hefty and very well made. The handles make it so easy to take out of the oven.” Just think of how nicely its Art Deco, arched design will highlight your berry crumbles.

Hedley & Bennett’s national park aprons

In celebration of Earth Day, everyone’s favorite apron makers, Hedley & Bennett, have released a collection in honor of natural gems such as Joshua Tree, the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, and more called For The Parks. The brand is known to bring impeccable attention to detail to its collabs—remember the cookware-toting, tie-dyed bears of its Grateful Dead apron collection?—and has incorporated real field guide illustrations and terrain maps into the limited edition collection. Best of all, a portion of the proceeds will be given to The Conservation Alliance, an organization fighting to protect land and water throughout North America for generations to come.

Bearaby Launches De-stress Pillow Collection

The Hugget is a squishy, knot-shaped pillow designed for stress relief that feels like something we cooked up in a lucid dream. In waking reality, it was created by the masters of relaxation at Bearaby, aka, the peeps behind some of the internet’s favorite weighted blankets. It’s made out of the brand’s latest über comfy, biodegradable material called Melofoam, which is derived from rubber trees in Sri Lanka and steamed into a gentle foam. We can’t wait to hug it for emotional support the next time Hulu is down.

UO’s latest Urban Renewal capsule collection

Urban Renewal is the in-house Urban Outfitters brand working to reduce waste in fashion and design, because it’s made up entirely of sustainably sourced vintage furniture, upcycled clothing items, accessories, and more. In honor of Earth Day, the brand is dropping a one-of-a-kind capsule collection with works from five emerging vintage and handmade designers, Janky Jewels, For Good Luck, Zepherina, THE SERIES, and Diana Rikasari.

Diptyque pays homage to Beijing

The Parisian perfume and candle masters at Diptyque just never miss, do they? From the brand’s celebrity-loved fig aroma to the Feu de Bois candle that inspired that John Mayer video, they have a talent for creating timeless scents that feel complex, but never overwhelming. The brand’s latest addition to its City Candle Collection celebrates the beauty of Beijing (or Pékin in French) with notes of green tea, magnolia, sandalwood, cypress and more.

New bondage accessories at Ella Paradis

It may not be cuffing season, but we’re always down to beef up our BDSM pantry, and Ella Paradis has just dropped a whole bunch of bondage staples in elegant materials and colorways, including a gold chain leash set, a rose gold shibari rope, and this deep blue wrist cuff set by NS Novelties.

Osprey’s new and improved hiking backpack

There’s no time like springtime to start scaling our neighborhood trees, which is why Osprey’s best-selling backpacking pack got a few new bells and whistles; expect a more refined version of its Anti-Gravity suspension and Fit-on-the-Fly harness/hipbelt system, as well as an overall more ergonomic design and the addition of a large, curved, side zip access into the main compartment on both sides, an easy to access cam-lock torso adjustment system, and more. Take it to Half Dome, or take it to Santa Monica—the world is your briny happy hour oyster.

