The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Our Place to L.L. Bean

Spring has sprung, but don’t raise your wicker man just yet—we’ve got to load up on a few more warm weather treats to get the serotonin flowin’ before we crack open a cold one with the homies, and start burning the well-oiled fertility effigies. You see, in order to ascend to our highest April selves, we will be requiring verdant GANNI x New Balance sneakers, sage-colored knives from Our Place, and lacy strap-on harnesses for feeling like horny little jackrabbits. It’s a tall order—but luckily, this week’s best new drops and collabs are up to the task.

Last week, we loaded up on new Hyperice body massagers and Tomb Raider-worthy boots. This week, we’re finding the best camouflage hats and comfy apparel to match our Doc Martens, courtesy of fresh drops from brands including L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder and Richer Poorer. We’re getting extra cushy with some aquatic-inspired Nike kicks, and we’re slipping into brand new swim trunks from Oas and Palm Angels before hitting the pool. Come one, come all, and don’t you dare forget the sunscreen.

Our Place’s new knife colorways

The cookware brand behind the cult-fave Always Pan just dropped new sage and lavender colorways for their knives, and frankly, it doesn’t get much more pastoral than peeling your fruit with a pastel paring knife, or chopping your springtime ramps with a sage-colored blade. If you’re ready to totally zhuzh your kitchen, take home the prepped bundle; it’s not only on-sale and comes with three essential knives, but it also includes a walnut cutting board.

GANNI x New Balance

One of the coolest new brands to come out of Copenhagen, GANNI is the wavy, playful fashion brand beloved by Euphoria stylists and Y2K nostalgics alike (peep its collaboration with Juicy Couture). Now, GANNI has worked with New Balance to give the people a pair of verdant sneakers just in time for spring. Plus, they’re made with ​​55% recycled content synthetic overlays, and 100% recycled content mesh and lace.

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean

Never sucked a lobster out of its shell? Now you don’t have to, because Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean have collaborated on a Maine-inspired collection that will transport you from wherever you are to the sandy shores of Cape Elizabeth. Expect traditional Bean silhouettes—including anoraks and hiking shorts—with some oversized 1980s logos.

Aéropostale x Cheetos

It feels like a fever dream, but Aeropostale and Cheetos have teamed up on a limited edition apparel collection that’s perfectly cooked for summer. Each piece is under $50, and standouts include everything from heavily branded (pledge your allegiance!) tie-dye fleece shorts to a long-sleeve tie-dye T-shirt that is just begging to smell of weed and poppers.

New strap-on harnesses and dildos at Ella Paradis

Are you curious about pegging and the best strap-ons and dildos for doing the deed? The sex toy slingers at Ella Paradis have all new lingerie-style gear to add to your pegging accessories, including a lacy strap-on harness with an opening in the back that hugs your rear and a ridged, curved dildo for an even more targeted G-spot stimulation.

Nike’s new Air Max Plus

No, it’s not just the indica—the latest Nike Air Max Plus sneakers look like they splashed outta the sea because they were indeed inspired by a whale’s tail, and “the wavy plastic overlays are a nod to palm trees blowing in the breeze,” according to Nike. Niiice. Plus, the Air technology soles are extra squishy for your precious little feeties.

New styles and recycled fabrics from Richer Poorer

‘Tis the season for sunshine and fancy deodorant, which means it’s also time to find some new, lightweight wardrobe staples. Richer Poorer’s latest recycled jersey pieces are semi-sheer and offer an airy drape in soft, summertime colors.

A wave of new swimwear on Garmentory

It’s almost time to start drifting downstream with a White Claw in each hand, so Gamentory’s latest swimwear additions couldn’t have come at a better time. Catch us in these Kubrickian Oas Botanic Shorts by the day, and the Palm Angels gothic shorts by night.

May your weekend flow freely with Aperol spritzes.

