The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Misen to Online Ceramics

Howdy, and welcome back to our weekly rodeo of the best drops and launches of the week, where we trade in our spurs for streetwear slides, and swap out the snus for herbal pre-rolls, much to Mother’s glee (remember: her day is nigh). And while every week offers a knee-slapping, conch-shell-blowing level of material joy, we would be remiss if we didn’t tell you that this week, the bounty goes extra hard with new collections from Online Ceramics x The North Face, Parade, and more dope brands.

Last week’s drops gave us an heaping dose of Earth-friendly wares and initiatives from Hedley & Bennett and Urban Renewal, but this week’s finds go above and beyond in the unhinged creative department—so much so, they’ll have even the most discerning of your “pick-me”/gorp-savvy friends saying, “Dang, I had no idea that mayonnaise company had so much drip.” In fact, the theme of the week should probably be “good enough to eat,” because we’ve been blessed by Saint Guy Fieri (wait, he hasn’t been canonized yet?) with crunchy collaborations between institutions such as Mr. Eatwell and Duke’s, given new nonstick cookware from Misen, and have been showered with eclectic dinnerware sets from Uncommon Goods that make us look like we have way more stamps in our passports than we actually do.

Set the table and tuck in, because the best drops of the week are damn juicy.

Tombolo x NYC Dept. of Sanitation

Eeeeeek! Staff favorite and all around perfect summertime wardrobe Tombolo has teamed up with New York City’s Department of Sanitation for the least expected, yet most fuego capsule collection. The limited-edition collaboration consists of five pieces—two vacation-ready cabana shirts, a knit sweater, shorts, and a very wavy baseball hat. This collection is a love letter to the NYC workers that keep our city clean and safe. And, 10% of proceeds will support the Sanitation Foundation, and another 10% will go to the City of New York via NYC & Company.

The North Face x Online Ceramics

Calling all gorpcore hypebeasts: Ready those trigger fingers, because this one’s already selling out. Cult-favorite streetwear brand Online Ceramics has teamed up with the OG creators of forest fashion, The North Face, so you can strut the streets of Williamsburg in the finest of fleeces or really out-crunch your fellow Outback drivers and go all-in on the 100%-recycled Eco Trail Sleeping Bag. Stunt on all those regular folk at the campsite.

Bokksu celebrates AAPI Heritage Month

In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, Bokksu has just launched a digital shop-in-shop for Asian-founded brands and products on Bokksu Grocery, curated by the company’s CEO, Danny Taing, and offering everything from rich Vietnamese coffee blends to sweet chili sauce and more.

Uncommon Goods’ new dinnerware sets

Remember the thrill of going into the Discovery Channel store as a kid? Uncommon Goods is the online version of that, only for adults. The online marketplace is filled with all kinds of creative and eclectically sourced home goods, snacks, crafts, and unique gifts. Now, it’s launching The Uncommon Table: an exclusive collection of 10 dinnerware sets with themes including coastal calm, new nostalgia, rustic refined, and more. (Catch us hogging all the guacamole in the majolica salsa turtles.)

Marmot x Pendleton

Just in time for your springtime hikes and park picnics, Marmot and Pendleton have collaborated to give us a pastel-leaning collection inspired by Yosemite that includes blankets, bags, coolers, and more—and in honor of the National Park’s majesty, they’ll also be making financial contributions to Yosemite Conservancy.

Misen’s Nonstick Essentials collection

Out of all the fun, aesthetic cookware brands popping off these days, Misen is the one we can imagine stocking the shelves of the Barefoot Contessa herself. We’ve been using the brand’s affordable chef’s knives to slice and dice through meats and veggies like a pro, and now it’s launching a collection of non-stick cookware that features seven products that can all be purchased individually or as part of three sets.

Mr. Eatwell x Duke’s

You are what you eat, so why not dress the part? Mr. Eatwell has collaborated with Duke’s—the iconic, Southern mayo brand—to give the people what they really want this summer, which is a finger-licking wardrobe filled with mayonnaise-inspired slides, charcoal and mustard-themed tie dye, and more goods that would make our Grandpa Tony proud.

Parade’s new cotton collection, modeled by ‘Euphoria’ star Chloe Cherry

Chloe Cherry is the magnetic break-out star from season two of Euphoria, and she has so much natural charisma that we could watch her chip away at drywall and be entranced for hours. The actor teamed up with Parade, the über-affordable and -trendy underwear brand, to model the cult-fave company’s latest cotton collection. Expect a stretchy bralette, a cropped summer T-shirt, and cheeky underwear that’s the perfect love child between a basic brief and a thong thanks to its “barely there string coverage” in the front (and full bum-coverage in the back).

RVCA x Camille Rowe’s latest

Ultimate French cool-girl and ex-Harry Styles muse Camille Rowe has produced her second collection for RVCA, which melds her easy, 1970s Charlotte Gainsbourg style with the classic, laid-back beach vibes of the surf brand. Of course there are tons of cute bikinis and sundresses, but we have our eye on this brown leisure suit and these excellently tailored denim pants.

Great Jones x Deep Black

The cookware cuties at Great Jones have once again collaborated with an independent artist to bring smaller craftsmen to a wider audience. This time, the brand linked up with Sherród Faulks, the creative force behind DEEP BLACK—a Black-owned ceramics studio based in Portsmouth, Virginia—to launch limited-edition spoon rests, which are intended to complement the “whole grain family”, which is Great Jones’ set of wooden spoons. The collab just launched Wednesday, but you may want to act fast considering their previous collaboration with East Fork Pottery in 2021 completely sold out.

Skims Soft Lounge collection reboot

There are some die-hard Skims fans out there, and for good reason. The new soft lounge collection is made from 91% modal and 9% spandex for a silky smooth fabric that stretches and glides over every curve. Though they may be intended for chillaxing, these simple basics that run from size XXS–4X look just as good out on the town as they do in bed.

Hunter Play collection

Is Hunter coming for the clog crown? Heretofore, let all bong-rippin’ clog-lovers know that Crocs has taken the cake in that department, but we’ve gotta be honest—Hunter’s latest offering of these sick, lightweight rain boots and clogs is giving the brand some serious competition.

See you at next week’s round table.

