This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Brightland to Bokksu

This week, we're calling it: It's the (unofficial) OFFICIAL start of al fresco dining season. We're celebrating the occasion with swaggy fits to see (and be seen) in, including a lido-deck-core collection from Percival, Todd Snyder's Kentucky Derby collaboration, and some very fun-gi Saucony sneakers. Plus, a beer lover's snack box from Bokksu and Brightland's highly anticipated new pizza oil that we will be drizzling on everything from pizza and focaccia to our partner's [redacted]. (Now that's a spicy a-meatball.) Let's dive in.

This week, we’re calling it: It’s the (unofficial) OFFICIAL start of al fresco dining season. We’re celebrating the occasion with swaggy fits to see (and be seen) in, including a lido-deck-core collection from Percival, Todd Snyder’s Kentucky Derby collaboration, and some very fun-gi Saucony sneakers. Plus, a beer lover’s snack box from Bokksu and Brightland’s highly anticipated new pizza oil that we will be drizzling on everything from pizza and focaccia to our partner’s [redacted]. (Now that’s a spicy a-meatball.) Let’s dive in.

You may have heard whispers about this pizza oil

Brightland’s highly anticipated pizza oil is the perfect blend of California-grown Arbosana, Arbequina, and Mission olives cold-pressed with raw jalapeños, garlic, oregano, and basil. This is a must-have for zhuzhing up any delivery pizza (perhaps one that you scored for free by scamming “The Papa”), adding to pasta, eggs, or—let’s be real—just about anything.

The Kentucky Derby x Todd Snyder

Going to the Derby for the first time? Nah, us neither (but we really could go for a mint julep). Whether or not you’re watching the ponies (or just have the race on in the background while you slam cocktails with your friends), we’re ecstatic that we can cosplay the momentous occasion/ask, “What would cousin Greg wear?” with Todd Snyder’s new Derby Day collection. The whole fit is handled—from a double-breasted seersucker suit to a knit polo, linen bandana, and even limited-edition Moscot shades—so you can stunt in, out, or miles away from the race day grandstand. Now that’s a tall drink of mint julep.

Lido deck cosplay

Manifesting spending your entire summer on a boat? Same! The best way to turn your dream into reality is to dress for the lifestyle you want; that’s the saying, right? Wanna be yachting around Greece? Drip yourself out in Percival’s terrycloth and seersucker, boss.

Bokksu beer lovers box

Finally, beer addicts are getting the recognition they deserve, am I right bro? One place they know how to do beer snacks (miss us with those stale pretzels) is Japan. Celebrating the nation’s unique relationship with drinking snacks (also known as “otsumami”), Bokksu has combined a bunch of snacks that embody the spirit of Japanese drinking culture with a special Awadatsu beer glass that contains a “frosted glass-like unevenness on the inner surface so that your beer pour will foam just the right amount.” Kanpai!

Saucony sneaks grown from mushrooms

Yes, dude, actual fungi. When we talk about sustainable footwear and clothing, it’s a lot of recycled materials, but on top of using recycled laces, a cork footbed, and hemp-based content, the Saucony Shadow 5000 Mushroom and 3D Grid Hurricane Mushroom are made using a 90% bio-based formula that’s sourced from the fleshy fungus. The three colorways are unisex and completely vegan. Now who’s crazy enough to try eating them?

Hot girls everywhere are rejoicing

There’s nothing we love more than infiltrating the world of the “girl boss, gatekeep, gaslight” girlies. As our spirit guide Esther Povitsky, aka “the Jane Goodall of hot girls,” would definitely agree, Reformation’s new line of handbags will be dangling from the wrist of every cool girl this summer.

Catch us with a spritz in hand and the sun in our faces (until at least October)!

