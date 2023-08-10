This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Studio Ghibli Ceramics to Animal-Print Docs

Good morning, my brother in Christ. We’re coming to you live, from the Times Square Margaritaville, with a song in our hearts and shopping on our minds. It hasn’t been all cheeseburgers and poolside naps here on our favorite island (Manhattan); we have also been hard at work, geocaching the internet in our best tropical button-down to bring you the best drops and launches of the week.

Last week, we showered you in Sanzo’s new pickleball paddles, Skims’ Jean Paul Gaultier-esque mesh apparel, and we slid those lemon pepper steppers into some fresh Hokas. This week, we’re bringing home Lululemon’s new desert island, do-it-all kicks; charging all of our Apple products on a single, powerful multi-tasking charger device; and healing our inner Totoro-obsessed child with the latest homewares from the new Studio Ghibli-themed Bokksu collaboration.

This week’s bounty truly covers all of the bases, from wellness supplements to Japandi furniture and beyond, so put that booze in the blender and get ready to bring home a treat or five. You deserve it.

Wacko Maria x Dr. Martens

Japanese streetwear brand Wacko Maria has collaborated with the British footwear bros at Dr. Martens to rework the latter’s iconic 1461 shoe with a leopard print pony hair exterior. As Dr. Martens explains about the decision to work together, “[Wacko Maria] has a kindred spirit that is deeply indebted to the past but constantly pushing forwards,” and as we begin to exit sandal season and gear up for closed toe shoe fall, the drop’s bold rehashing of the classic oxford couldn’t come at a better time.

Belkin’s 2-in-1 iPhone and AirPods charger

We’re tired of rifling through our drawers for crusty charging cables that take forever to boost up our phones, which is why Belkin just dropped a 2-in-1 charging pad for iPhones and AirPods. Known as the BoostCharge Pro, the workhorse sits flat on your desk to simultaneously charge your iPhone and AirPods (with a wireless charging case) 33% percent faster than your average charging cables.

Studio Ghibli x Bokksu

Bokksu is one of our favorite places to get Japanese snacks online, and the curator of monthly snack boxes filled an evolving selection of sweet and savory treats from family-run Japanese businesses. Now, Bokksu has collaborated with legendary Studio Ghibli on a line of My Neighbor Totoro-themed homewares that are sure to summon some kodama to your kitchen. The limited-edition collection includes a Shigaraki-ware mug with a tiny Totoro, a ceramic LED Totoro lamp, a Totoro-themed bud vase, and more. There are less than 30 of each item available, so scoop up the sweetness before it sells out.

Burrow’s first dining room collection

Beloved for its scratch-proof sofas, Burrow is the furniture brand whose mid-century modern pieces are some of the sturdiest, comfiest, and most investment-worthy designs out there. We have been waiting for the day it would expand its home furniture range, and the brand just announced the release of its first six dining room pieces: the Serif extendable dining table, Haiku and Alto dining chairs, Opera media console, Heist nightstand, and the six-drawer Heist dresser. Each piece from the drop taps into the minimalist appeal and raw, natural materials of Japandi design, but we’re especially ready to throw down for the very Hans Wegner-adjacent Haiku dining chairs and the low-slung media console with ample storage and accordion doors.

Moon Juice’s electrolyte supplement

I became a Moon Juice stan after I ate its Sex Dust (a powdered, chocolate-like supplement of shatavari root, horny goat weed, and maca) for a month, and found myself feeling hornier and more creative and relaxed. The latest drop from the wellness brand is called Mini Dew: A powdered 2-in-1 electrolyte and mineral mix that includes zero sugar and has an organic watermelon flavor. As the brand explains, the “ionic trace minerals [included in the powder] give the body the elements it needs to feel good and energized, while chelated essential minerals enhance cognitive performance and help reduce brain fog.” In other words, it’s the perfect gift for the Deadhead in your life.

Quince’s new home collection additions

We’re just waiting for the day when Quince opens a brick-and-mortar mall store that we can ball-out in after boozing at the Cheesecake Factory. The direct-to-consumer luxury brand is home to some of the best Italian leather goods, breathable linen sheets, and Turkish cotton robes our clams can buy, and it just released a collection of raw silk curtains that will basically function as a gauzy, flattering Instagram filter over the light in your room, as well as the brand’s first ever chunky knit weighted blanket. Excellent pre-cozy season drops to cop ahead of the curve.

Lululemon’s Chargefeel 2 sneaker

Lululemon’s new-and-improved Chargefeel 2 sneaker is designed to be the ultimate desert island shoe for sprinting, jogging, weight-lifting, picking up a coffee, and everything else you need to get done on your checklist. The mapped outsole grips are designed to ground you during heel-to-toe and lateral movements, while the dual-foam cushioning helps support quick movements and propels you forward. In addition to slick black and gray models, they also come in a sherbert colorway that is perfect for summer (and year-round visibility on the streets).

See you next week, track star.

