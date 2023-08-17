This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Momofuku to Brooklinen

What’s shakin’, little meatballs? Are y’all excited to be hurtling towards the tail end of summer and into pumpkin spice season? Us neither. We are clinging to the last few weeks of bronzed shoulders, day drinking, and never having to worry about bringing a jacket. But as much as we pray for endless summer every year—filled with seafood towers, international travel, and 9 p.m. sunsets—we must come to terms with the fact that Labor Day is less than two weeks away; just beyond that is sweater weather, PSL madness… and before you know it, it’ll be Halloween.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. There’s still plenty of shopping to do this summer. The swaggiest drops of last week included some straight-up bangers. Dr. Martens’ classic 1461 Shoe got a Wacko Maria makeover in two very wavy pony hair prints, Burrow dropped its first dining room collection, and we went absolutely feral for Moon Juice’s new watermelon-flavored electrolyte powder: Mini Dew. This week happens to go even harder, with an insane amount of sick product launches from all of our editors’ fave brands, including a new artist series from Brooklinen, designer Dickies courtesy of Willy Chavarria, and two new flavors of Momofuku noodles. Let’s get into it before we have to turn the clocks back and wallow.

Brooklinen’s latest artist series

Zoe Schlacter is a Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist that designs colorful abstract textiles, and their newest collection from Brooklinen is meant to spark joy. “I hope that they have fun looking at it,” Schlacter explained. “I hope that it makes their home feel more special, more fun, more celebratory—I think we all need a little more fun and celebration in our lives.” No arguments here. The capsule includes limited-edition sheet sets, duvets, throw blankets, and pillows.

It’s already pumpkin spice season

Whether you like it or not, fall is just around the corner. The only way to avoid “summer scaries” (the seasonal equivalent of the Sunday scaries) is by grabbing the pumpkin spice bull by the horns and going full beast mode on autumnal-scented cleaning products from Grove Collaborative.

Can’t quite look at harvest apple hand soap just yet? Ease yourself in with PSL popsicles—because there’s nothing like getting a jumpstart on spooky season when it’s still 80 degrees out.

Percival launches a Cautionary Tales collection

The English brand is reimagining the classic fairy tales from our childhood for its latest fall/winter 2023 collection. Hand-drawn illustrations and classic patterns are transformed into sophisticated streetwear that makes us question whether “Goldilocks was supposed to teach us about the dangers of greed,” or “just being resourceful” (at least, according to Percival anyways).

Sonic Editions honors Marvin Gaye

Name a sexier crooner… we’ll wait. You can’t, because Marvin Gaye is the GOAT of soul, and in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the release of his seminal soul record, Let’s Get It On, Sonic Editions has released a new collection of rare and never seen before photographs of the singer that would make one fire of an anniversary gift, if you’re picking up what we’re putting down.

Dickies gets the Willy Chavarria treatment

If you’re not familiar with designer Willy Chavarria’s work, the California-born, New York-based designer is known for his extreme silhouettes and dramatic use of color and proportion, tapping into his blue collar roots to create collections that blend a tapestry of influences—ranging from tailoring to hard-wearing workwear. This unique POV is apparent in his nine-piece capsule for Dickies, a perfect partner for Chavarria. “I have had a long and personal relationship with Dickies,” stated Chavarria, “growing up wearing the brand and later being inspired by it.”

The coolest lint roller on the market

Staff makes fun versions of all the stuff you need in your house, from clothes hangers to toilet plungers, and here comes its latest drop. Pet parents, you need this (trust us). Even if you’ve gone blind to the fact that you’re always covered in hair, your friends notice. Make sure to give the couch a good roll before guests come over, and they’ll honestly be so amused by your super-rad reusable lint roller, they’ll forget all about Fluffy’s hair covering their new pants.

Parachute’s new featherweight towels

Finally, the linen gods have gifted us with the luxury hotel spa towel of our dreams (at least without having to take out a loan). Parachute’s newest drop— featherweight plush towels—are made from organic cotton, Tencel, and linen, making them incredibly sumptuous, without being too heavy.

F*** ya, new Momofuku noodles

You already know that we immediately add any new Momofuku products to cart as soon as they launch, and this new batch of tingly noodles is no different. The first bundle of flavors blew us away, so we’re gonna put all our money on the new sweet and spicy and spicy chili noodles (which are sure to go just as hard). We’ll let you know when we actually get our mouths around ‘em.

Now go make the most of those remaining extra hours of daylight.

