The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Hoka Sneaks to Coffee Alternatives

The holiday season should not be limited to the winter months. Giving gifts (to ourselves) and doing some light splurging is our forte no matter the time of year. We may be borderline hoarders, but at least we admit it. The first step is saying you have a problem, right? We really hope our shrink doesn’t text us after reading this.

Last week, on our hunt for the hottest new merch to boost our serotonin levels, we stumbled upon linen sheets to impress your nighttime guests, bold New Balance kicks for stomping in style, and a bean-bag chair to plop your tuckus on without thinking twice. This week, we’re coming at you with Hokas for speeding up the side of the mountain on your daily hike, a Fellow travel mug, a shroomy coffee alternative, and more that will make your ol’ engine roar.

Videos by VICE

Fly by Jing flavor bomb to make your tongue go numb

We’re die-hard fans of chili crisp and all things spicy, especially if it’s EXTRA spicy. There’s something about the tongue numbing effects of a hot pepper that fills a void, so we would like to thank Fly by Jing for plugging up the hole in our hearts. Their new chili crisp is packed with three times the heat compared to its original recipe and all batches are crafted in Chengdu, Sichuan.

Fellow’s Carter collection for staying caffeinated anywhere

The creators of the impeccable Great Fellow Kettle just dropped a travel mug collection to keep your ocean of coffee contained while in transit. The Carter Move Mug is slim and designed with a splash guard for absolute zero spillage. We’re messes over here, so we need all the help we can get to stay drip-free when enjoying our java. This one comes in three different sizes and a variety of classy colors.

MUD/WTR’s new shroomy blend

When we don’t feel like having Restless Leg Syndrome or finding the nearest bathroom at a moment’s notice after a big ol’ caffeine binge, we look to our trusty MUD/WTR, a caffeine alternative made with mushrooms and spices. The brand just launched a new edition—Mushroom Boost—to support your immunity, energy, and mental sharpness. It already has a five-star rating on site, so whatcha waiting for?

Hoka’s speed demon shoes to hit the trails

Hardcore simping for Hoka is nothing new for us, but their latest drop is something special. The Mafate Speed 4 shoes are perfect for all your (and our) trail-running needs. They’re made with a Vibram Megagrip, Litebase construction, and five millimeter traction lugs for zero slippage on those pesky broken branches and wood chips, ‘cause we have no time for injuries.

Tushy’s techy bidet

Our time on the can is precious, especially when we’re reading the morning paper (Twitter). Tushy is making those moments easy-breezy (and hands-free) with its new Ace Electric Bidet Seat. Pamper your rear end with water temperature and pressure control, seat warming, and air drying—all via remote control. Zero toilet paper, zero fuss.

Smell ya later lads and lassies—happy shopping.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Fly by Jing Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp $15.00 at Fly By Jing Buy Now

Fellow Carter Move Mug $35.00 at Fellow Buy Now

MUDWTR Mushroom Boost $20.00 at MUDWTR Buy Now

HOKA Women's Mafate Speed 4 $185.00 at Hoka Buy Now

HOKA Men's Mafate Speed 4 $185.00 at Hoka Buy Now