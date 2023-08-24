This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Chrome’s New Collab to Le Creuset Pumpkins

Dude, it’s not even Labor Day yet and every Starbucks, Marshalls, and HomeGoods has already unloaded an ungodly amount of pumpkins, spice, and giant skeletons upon us. Can’t we enjoy one season at a time? Don’t make us say goodbye to perfect tomatoes and beach vacations. We are not ready to pull out our S.A.D.-countering lamps!

To prevent any further spiraling, let’s think about the sales—the lead-up to Labor Day is the opportune time to trade in that absolutely shredded sofa for a nicer, pet-friendly version, splurge on those really sick normcore sneakers you’ve been eyeing, or finally treat yourself to that pizza oven (that’s now heavily discounted).

But while the end of summer (and massive Labor Day deals) are still technically a week away, there’s a hefty bounty of sick launches and rad collaborations from some of our favorite brands including a new Diptyque body wash, highlights from Urban Outfitters’ Fall 2023 home catalog, and the classic Clarks Wallabee with a 90s-inspired makeover from Eastpak. Let’s do it to it.

On the road again

Artist Matt McCormick is a master at designing collections that feel both nostalgic and innovative at the same time. One Of These Days’ latest collection is inspired by car culture and feels like a road trip through the Southwest. Presented and styled like gear you’d grab from an isolated gas station or roadside motel’s gift shop, the collection’s cool memorabilia features everything from T-shirts to an espresso set.

Don’t panic, but there’s new Diptyque body wash

If you’re a fan of the brand’s Orpheon scent, you can now lather it all over your body. The Hand & Body Gel is scented with tonka bean, cedar, jasmine, and juniper berries, and is one of Diptyque’s best-selling fragrances.

Chrome Industries gets the artist’s treatment

If you hear a fixed gear whizzing by, the odds are high that there’s a Chrome Industries bag strapped to the rider’s back. If you’re in the market for a freshie, artist and skateboarder Lucas Beaufort’s collection for the brand just dropped, as the latest from Chrome’s artist series.

Eastpak and Clarks join forces

Nineties icons Eastpak and Clarks meet in the middle for this new flip on Clarks crossover model—the Torhill. While the general release Torhill model is itself a mashup between the iconic Wallabee chukka boot silhouette and a 90s-inspired Big Gripper sole, Eastpak’s take on the Torhill adds accents like Eastpak’s signature zipper, a backpack-style carry tag, and a woven Eastpak label on the heel.

Buh-bye Labor Day, hello spooky season

Williams-Sonoma doesn’t care if you’re ready for a post-summer world, because when they deem it time for pumpkin cocottes, it’s time. But seriously, if you’ve always wanted to show up to Thanksgiving with stuffing in a glorious autumnal Dutch oven, you better hurry because they’ll probably sell out before October. A coffin cheese board on the other hand? Timeless.

Urban Outfitters’ fall home catalog goes hard

If you’ve been sleeping on Urban Outfitters’ home section, you’ve been sorely missing out. UO just released hundreds of new styles as part of its Fall ‘23 collection, and there are a ton of sick pieces (at surprisingly affordable prices) for giving your home an end-of-season zhuzh. We’ve spotted plenty of interesting finds, including a mid-century console for under $550, a rad bouclé bean-bag sofa, and a sure-to-sell-out tomato lamp.

Insect hive rise up

Nature photographer Levon Biss teamed up with eco-friendly apparel brand Pangaia on a capsule collection to honor our hardest, most underappreciated workers: nature’s pollinators. If you’re into insects and high-def images of bugs, this drop is for you.

TGIT!

