The Coolest New Drops This Week, From Carhartt WIP to Moncler x Clarks

Cruel, cruel summer, why must you love us and leave us? We were just starting to tackle how to dress for this humidity, and now? A chill in the air? Leaves turning? How could you? WE LOVED YOU. It’s cool, we’re cool. Just a little heated that our steamy fling is coming to an end—and we all know what that means. Cuffing season. Yes, babes, grab your beanie and skateboard and get ready to cozy up with your new squeeze—or your new vibrating stroker, whichever you manage to lock down first [wink].

If you missed the best new drops and collabs of last week, here’s a refresher: We tickled your almost-fall-fancy with a fresh delivery of Hoka’s newest trail-running sneaker (excellent for all those autumnal hikes you’re about to take), MUD/WTR’s new Mushroom Boost blend that will give you a flu-season immunity boost, and Fly by Jing’s newest Xtra Spicy Chili Crisp, which will keep you warm even when summer’s heat has fully left us.

This week, we’re bringing you even more juicy drops to transition you gently into the land of 5 p.m. sunsets—like La Colombe’s new iced PSL in a can; harvest-themed Boochcraft flavors; and an absolutely want-everything collaboration between Carhartt WIP and Small Talk Studio. Clarks teamed up with Moncler for the dreamy, cozy desert boots you’ll want to sport from now till next spring (that orange shearling is fuego). Finally, because it’s not over till they pry our summer Fridays from our cold, pumpkin-spiced hands, we also have whipped-cream sunscreen and an SPF-inspired ice cream to help you bid adieu to summer in sun-protected style. Oooweee, we’ve got chills thinking about wearing layers again! Read on for the best new products of the week.

Clarks x Moncler

The new Clarks x Moncler collection is the marrying of two classic brands which really bring out the best in one another—we are straight losing our shit over the collab’s new shearling chukka boots. Whether you’re more of a classic cream guy or like to spice up your winter whites with a dollop of spicy sauce, à la these steezy orange wool Wallabees, either pair are perfect for flexing on all those other so called “hypebeasts”.

Vacation’s whipped-cream sunscreen

Yes, you read that right. Not only is Vacation’s new Classic Whip presented in a delightfully playful Reddi Wip-like can’; it’s also SPF 30, vegan, and reef-friendly. It also maintains the brand’s signature coconut, banana, pineapple, and orange blossom scent reminiscent of the utterly delicious (yet probably toxic) sunscreens of the 80s—with decidedly modern ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and aloe vera. All pre-order sales (slated to ship 8/29) include a free air freshener in that intoxicating scent. The absolute sunscreen of our dreams is making our nostalgic Jessica Simpson Dessert fantasies come true.

Supergoop x Sunscoop Ice Cream

There’s nothing like toasting the end of summer with a treat that embodies the season. Our favorite ethereal Supergoop! SPF, Glowscreen, is the inspiration behind this plant-based, allergen-friendly ice cream flavor. It even has pearl powder for a shimmery finish, just like its sunscreen cousin. Sunscoop’s ice cream is also made with passion fruit, vanilla, ginger, and turmeric, which gives it not only a delicious, tropical-creamsicle flavor, but also its signature sunny hue, and it contains no added sugar. So, it’s basically like having a smoothie for dessert—meaning yes, you can eat the entire carton in one sitting.

Carhartt WIP x Small Talk Studio

We haven’t been this excited about a collab since we found out Supreme was making a Beanie Baby. Seriously, if you haven’t heard of Small Talk Studio, let us put you on. Artist and Small Talk creator Nick Williams started out with one-of-a-kind bespoke pieces that he hand-drew, painted, and embroidered. While he still makes incredibly detailed custom-pieces, this collab with Carhartt WIP brings his talent to the masses—cop a piece of wearable art before they’re sold out.

Boochcraft’s new fall flavors

What screams “autumnal harvest” louder than apples, and pomegranates? When you turn them into alcohol and use them to tailgate. Boochcraft’s newest brews are an homage to the crisp weather, with two tart flavors. Orange pomegranate contains beets, red wine vinegar, and rosemary that drinks like a switchel, and the brand describes the apple jasmine drink as a “liquid slice of apple pie.” Yum.

La Colombe’s PSL in a can

When you’re ready to be completely rugged up and ready to stomp some extra-crunchy leaves, but the thermostat still reads 85, you need an iced pumpkin spice latte in a can for grab-and-go convenience—because this time you WILL be the first person in line at Aime Leon Doré, and no East Villain will stand in your way. The tasty seasonal bev is available in both classic and oat milk, because sometimes you’re feeling an alt-milk, and sometimes you’re not.

Don’t forget to dry-clean your favorite sweaters in time for the first chill, pals!

