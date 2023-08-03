This Week’s Coolest Drops, From Pickleball Paddles to a ‘Therapy Cube’

Salutations brethren, we wish you a fruitful August filled with even more perfect rat videos. ICYMI: it’s rat girl summer (which, despite the name, is not gender specific)—anyone can embody the vibe of scurrying freely in the streets, spending the hottest months of the year eating snacks outside. You know what mischievous little rodents love even more than nibbling little bites of cheese? Sick drops (and we’ve got plenty).

If you missed last week’s fire lineup, we dished on Dame’s updated sex pillow (which would look primo atop a set of Ettitude’s new linen bedding), frothed over Urban Outfitters’ exclusive Birkenstock Boston clogs in a vibrant Yves Klein-blue, and got gassed up that J.Crew’s viral giant chinos are back and ready for cuffing season (get it?). This week we are elevating our self-care regimen with Therabody’s new infrared sauna-meets-cold plunge pool recovery device, pumping up our pickleball game with colorful paddles from Sanzo and Nettie, and making sure we’re clocking reps in our new Hoka Gaviota 5s. Sounds like a pretty sick kick-off to August to me.

Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube

Finally, a way to use an infrared sauna and cold plunge without being a super hot, rich gym-fluencer, courtesy of Therabody. Now we can all brag about our cryotherapy routine (and nobody has to know we’re getting all the benefits from a compact cube). According to Therabody, this new device “delivers instant cold, heat, and contrast therapies scientifically proven to treat injuries, relieve pain, reduce inflammation, and maximize muscle and joint recovery.” Sign us up, immediately.

There’s IPA mac and cheese now

Do you like hops, pasta, and cheese? Well then thank your lucky stars because Goodles read your mind, brochacho. On top of tasting like beer and being made with real cheese, this mac also contains 14 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber—so you’re basically doing your body a favor by eating it. It’s like pub beer cheese… but mac and cheese-ified.

Skims summer mesh

We already knew Skims knows what the [redacted] is up, and the brand’s newest summer mesh launch proves that they know what we want before we even do. What do you wear during the hottest, sweatiest month of the year? Mesh, of course. How do you distract from pit stains? Sick Bauhaus-esque prints. Say less.

Stay calm… new Hokas dropped

You already know we go ham for some Hokas, and we can’t wait to get our paws on the newest Gaviota 5 sneakers, which feature a “new stabilizing H-Frame™… [that] delivers inherent stability without compromising cushioning,” according to the brand. Even softer foams and a plush tongue and collar provide for a smooth, comfy ride.

Cop some luxury organic sateen bedding, king

We know everyone has been all about linen bedding lately, but sheets are incredibly personal, and we don’t blame you if you’ve held onto the same set for a little (see: a lot) longer than you should have. With summer temps still getting hotter than ever, it’s the perfect time to upgrade those raggedy sheets to an organic cotton sateen set from Quince. Not only do they get softer the more you wash, but they are also 300 thread-count, and—like most Quince products—are quite affordable (so you can treat yourself to the whole shebang—sheets, a duvet cover, and extra pillowcases).

Football (soccer) is the moment

When it comes to soccer kits, there are few brands with a legacy as rich as Umbro. Clearly, Percival has picked up on Umbro’s storied reputation, launching a collab featuring everything from soccer jerseys and warm-up tracksuits, to knit polos and outerwear.

Guess who also loves pickleball…

Sanzo—one of our favorite seltzer brands—has decided to pick up a paddle and get in on the mass pickleball hysteria. These carbon fiber paddles were made in collaboration with Pickleball experts Nettie and feature colors inspired by Sanzo’s unique flavors, like lychee and calamansi lime.

A beastlier Beast

What could be more beast-like than the Beast blender (which we totally love)? “I used the original Beast blender for my daily smoothies and thought I’d never switch to anything else, but then I tried this new one,” said VICE writer Adam Rothbarth. “TL;DR, I never thought I’d be into bestiality, but here we are. It’s excellent for blending, and I love the green color, too.” [Tim Allen grunt] More power!

Catch ya next week.

