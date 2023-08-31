This Week’s Coolest Drops, From a Maui-Relief Tee to L.L. Bean x Blundstone

Brethren, welcome to the very last #drops of summer. While it’s T-minus 24 hours until the Labor Day long weekend, we’re not gonna officially call it until we feel that chill in the air. By that logic (or at least, in our opinion), we’ve still got a few more weeks to act a fool and take in the golden hours of summer. But while we mourn the loss of 9 p.m. sunsets and eating ice cream every damn day, if we so please, might be coming to a close, the Labor Day Deals! Deals! Deals! are just beginning.

No matter how you look at the seasons changing, don’t be sad summer is over, be glad it happened, and prepare yourself for the hyphiest drop season of all—fall, baby! Last week was chock-full of autumnal launches including a fleet of pumpkin-shaped cookware from Staub and Le Creuset, all-weather Clarks inspired by Eastpak, and the debut of Urban Outfitters’ fall home catalog jam-packed with affordable, well-designed bangers. This week we’re really getting into flannel season by way of a L.L. Bean x Blundstone collab, getting crafty with cottagecore craft cake kits, and preparing to slay Thanksgiving (hey, you can’t start prepping too early for Thanksgiving) thanks to Caraway’s new Prep and Cutting Board sets. Giddyup.

Does it run through your veins?

Thanks to Roark’s latest Black Sabbath-themed capsule, your morning run can now be even more metal. The new “Run Amok” collection features trail-running garb that’s an homage to the legendary rock and roll band, and a testament to their timelessness.

Wanna cosplay ‘The Bear’?

We won’t tell anyone if you’re alone in your kitchen, wearing an apron and shouting “Yes, chef” at the dog. Of all people, Carmy knows that it takes a lot of practice before you can perform at Michelin-star levels—so don’t be embarrassed about rehearsing for your next dinner party. Just make sure you have the right tools. Luckily, one of our favorite cookware brands, Caraway, just launched new cutting board and prep sets, so you can reach mincing nirvana as you prepare for your next feast (or, dinner for one).

Merch that benefits Maui

As a response to the devastation wrought by the recent fires on Maui, a group of 14 fashion brands have joined forces with Passionfruit creative studio to launch Maui on My Mind fundraiser t-shirts, “to provide immediate financial relief for the evolving needs on the ground,” according to the brand. One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to the Kākoʻo Maui Fund by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, and the brands involved include Adish, Barragan, Brain Dead, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Combo, Hawthorne, Jacquemus, Kaiao Space, Luar, Mauna Loa, Moon Collective, No.808, Salvage Public, Sig Zane, and Waialae Sportswear.

L.L. Bean and Blundstone create the ultimate boot

It’s about time that L.L.Bean and Blundstone shook hands and made a great shoe. When two great powerhouses of outdoor leisure workwear (those things don’t have to be mutually exclusive) join forces, you get the ultimate fall boot—perfect for lumberjacks, pumpkin picking, or, let’s be real, pumpkin-spice-product consuming.

Do you like crafts (and cake)?

Whether you need a non-screen-related activity to fill the waking hours or have a friend’s birthday coming up—I think we can all agree that it would be fun to create and own a “well-crafted” mushroom cake that never expires. That’s why the new Cottage Core Fake Cake Craft Kit from Jenny Lemons makes a great gift for your most * aesthetic * DIY friend (or yourself).

Diptyque launches new, refillable candles

Finally, bougie candles that are better for the planet! Les Mondes de Diptyque (aka The Worlds of Diptyque) collection is “a saga in five chapters to transport you far away.” Consisting of five different scents in reusable glass vessels, this series is unique in that it’s the first time Diptyque has launched refillable scented candles. There are also scented matches coming soon (fancy!) and luxe gold accessories to complement your new “forever candle.”

Give your desk a makeover

As we’re soon destined to spend more time indoors, it’s time to zhuzh up your desk or office space with some handsome desk accessories and mini planters. Not only does an organized desk look (and mentally feel) good, but we like to think the right amount of desk feng shui could make the monotony of spreadsheets and Zoom calls a little bit less painful. Grovemade just expanded its line of natural wood modern desk accoutrements, which can also be great catchalls for the kitchen, bathroom, or nightstand.

Dickies goes floral for fall

Phew, finally we get some new rad paisley pants to rock confidently into fall. On top of some bold new graphic prints and colorways, Dickies also launched a fleece-lined version of its classic Duck Canvas Jacket—available in black, brown, lilac, and a steezy winter white.

Don’t forget to buy that thing you’ve been waiting to go on sale this weekend!

